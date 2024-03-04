Chrisean Rock shares snaps of son as she awaits Blueface's prison release date

4 March 2024, 11:47

Chrisean Rock, who has a baby with rapper Blueface, has shared some new pictures as she awaits his release from jail.

Chrisean Rock has updated fans on Blueface's life behind bars, and has shared new selfies of her and son Chrisean Jr. whilst waiting for his release.

The 27-year-old 'Thotiana' rapper handed himself in to prison after violating a probation sentence from an LA club attack last month, and is set to be released later this year.

Rock, who infamously revealed she has had the rapper's mugshot tattooed on her face, uploaded new selfies of her and newborn son Chrisean Jr.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

"We waiting for Daddy," the 23-year-old said in the caption of the Instagram post with her six-month-old son Chrisean Jr.

She shared four pictures of her and her son embracing, where the new tattoo of Blueface's prison mugshot could easily be visible on her face.

Upon Blueface's call to jail in January 2024, Chrisean inked her on-off boyfriend's mugshot on her cheek, which caused quite a stir on social media.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had a tumultuous relationship since getting together in 2020.

The rapper is currently in jail after violating probation terms after he attacked a club bouncer in 2021, with TMZ reporting he is set to be released in early July this year.

The pair seemingly appeared to have broken things off in October 2023, when former flame Jaidyn Alexis announced her engagement to Blueface.

