Chrisean Rock responds to claims new face tattoo of Blueface is ‘fake’. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Chrisean Rock has hit back at claims her face tattoo of Blueface's mugshot isn't real.

Chrisean Rock has responded to claims that her latest tattoo of Blueface's prison mugshot on her face is 'fake'.

The 23-year-old revealed her new inking last week, which is the mug of her baby daddy Blueface, with some fans speculating that the tattoo is actually fake.

However, the tattoo shop that gave Chrisean the inking has spoken out about the claims of the 'fake' tattoo, proving that it is indeed a permanent fixture.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the owner of the Lakimii Tattoo shop in Hollywood has revealed that Chrisean's face tattoo is real.

The shop reportedly has an anti-face tattoo policy, however have tatted Chrisean multiple times in the past so made an exception.

Chrisean's tattoo took an approximate four hours to complete, and the owner insists it is a real tattoo due to the telltale signs of the shaved hair and open pores.

Chrisean Rock has had a rocky relationship with Blueface. Picture: Getty

Chrisean appears to be unfazed by the reaction of her latest face tattoo of her on-off boyfriend Blueface, where she also has his birth name Johnathan inked above her eyebrow.

The 'Thotiana' rapper is currently behind bars after violating his initial prison violation.

Meanwhile, Rock has been looking after their child on her own, after welcoming Chrisean Jesus Jr. last year.