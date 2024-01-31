Chrisean Rock responds to claims new face tattoo of Blueface is ‘fake’

31 January 2024, 15:09

Chrisean Rock responds to claims new face tattoo of Blueface is ‘fake’
Chrisean Rock responds to claims new face tattoo of Blueface is ‘fake’. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Chrisean Rock has hit back at claims her face tattoo of Blueface's mugshot isn't real.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chrisean Rock has responded to claims that her latest tattoo of Blueface's prison mugshot on her face is 'fake'.

The 23-year-old revealed her new inking last week, which is the mug of her baby daddy Blueface, with some fans speculating that the tattoo is actually fake.

However, the tattoo shop that gave Chrisean the inking has spoken out about the claims of the 'fake' tattoo, proving that it is indeed a permanent fixture.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock pictured. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the owner of the Lakimii Tattoo shop in Hollywood has revealed that Chrisean's face tattoo is real.

The shop reportedly has an anti-face tattoo policy, however have tatted Chrisean multiple times in the past so made an exception.

Chrisean's tattoo took an approximate four hours to complete, and the owner insists it is a real tattoo due to the telltale signs of the shaved hair and open pores.

Chrisean Rock has had a rocky relationship with Blueface.
Chrisean Rock has had a rocky relationship with Blueface. Picture: Getty

Chrisean appears to be unfazed by the reaction of her latest face tattoo of her on-off boyfriend Blueface, where she also has his birth name Johnathan inked above her eyebrow.

The 'Thotiana' rapper is currently behind bars after violating his initial prison violation.

Meanwhile, Rock has been looking after their child on her own, after welcoming Chrisean Jesus Jr. last year.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Ace Family's Austin McBroom moves in with DDG & Halle Bailey amid Catherine split

The Ace Family's Austin McBroom moves in with DDG & Halle Bailey amid Catherine split

Love Island All Stars’ Joanna Chimonides: Which season she was in before, age & bombshell's exes

Love Island All Stars’ Joanna Chimonides: Which season she was in before, age & bombshell's exes
All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who has left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Trending

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories

Love Island All Star bombshells: Who’s going into the villa next?

The Game hilariously reacts to Chrisean Rock’s face tattoo of Blueface’s mugshot

The Game hilariously reacts to Chrisean Rock’s face tattoo of Blueface’s mugshot

Nicki Minaj 'Bigfoot' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Inside Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti fuels Nelly pregnancy rumours after latest performance

Ashanti fuels Nelly pregnancy rumours after latest performance

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working