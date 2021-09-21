Chloe Bailey fans react to Gunna shooting his shot following VMAs performance

The rapper attempts to shoot his shot at Chloe Bailey with a racy comment on Instagram.

Chloe Bailey's fans have reacted to Gunna trying to shoot his shot with the singer on Instagram.

The 23-year-old singer, who is known to be a duo with her sister Halle Bailey, recently went solo.

Chloe has seen major success with her new single "Have Mercy" and even performed at this years VMAs on Sunday (Sept 13).

Chloe Bailey performs "Have Mercy" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Ever since her jaw-dropping performance, Chloe has been a talking point on social media. She stunned in a hot pink corset bodysuit and heeled boots.

Fans couldn't stop talking about her performance, from her twerking, to her energy and sexual appeal.

Gunna is another person who noticed the stars performance, aiming to shoot his shot with her on Instagram.

After Chloe made a post where she claimed she did not remember licking the mic on stage, the 28-year-old rapper voiced his thoughts on the latter.

Gunna shoots his shot at Chloe Bailey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@gunna

On Monday (Sept 20) the 28-year-old rapper screenshotted a photo where she had her tongue out, he captioned his post “it’s the (tongue emoji) for me.”

Fans immediately took to Twitter after seeing Gunna's post to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote: 'gunna betta stay AWAY from Chloe Bailey' while another added 'Does gunna have a crush on chloe? This is his second time posting her awe lmao'.

Twitter users also debated their five year age gap on Twitter. One fan wrote: 'gunna too damn old to b tryna shoot his shot at chloe'

See more fan reactions below.

Wait why is gunna trying to get at Chloe Bailey..... — Self Righetous (@Kehriana) September 21, 2021

Gunna shooting his shot with Chloe is funny — p 💕 (@flosssy__) September 21, 2021

Gunna Chloe said she don’t know you “fella” — prolly your obsession.🩰 (@allpink_insync) September 20, 2021

Gunna & Chloe? 😭😖 — Maya Wilkes ♌️ (@__pr0fanity) September 21, 2021

For the most part, fans were not in support of Gunna shooting his shot with Chloe Bailey. However, some fans did entertain the idea.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA