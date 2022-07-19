Chaney Jones addresses claims she's dating famous rapper's son after Kanye split

Kanye West's ex girlfriend Chaney Jones set the record straight after rumours surfaced that she was dating a famous rapper's son.

Chaney Jones, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Kanye West, has addressed rumours that she has been romantically linked to Diddy's son, Justin Combs.

The speculation began between the two after they were spotted holidaying in Mykonos, Greece together.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Justin Combs is the son of rapper Diddy. Picture: Getty Images

Both of them have shared pictures of their European trip on Instagram, with Jones posting a bikini snap in the sea against a sunset.

Combs documented his holiday via Instagram story, which included pictures and videos of the scenery Mykonos has to offer.

Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed

Diddy's son posted this story from Greece. Picture: Instagram

Neither individual featured in each other's holiday snaps, but it didn't take long for fans to speculate that they are an item.

Kanye and Diddy have been great pals for years and even appeared at the BET awards to present the 'Bad Boy For Life' rapper with the lifetime achievement award.

Kanye and Diddy are good friends, meaning that the alleged coupling could be awkward. Picture: Getty Images

Chaney Jones replied to a comment on her Instagram post which stated that she was holidaying with Diddy's son.

She stated that "no there was a group of us" and that "I've been friends with that family for years."

She added, "Please stop believing everything you see on the internet lol."

It is not the first time that there has been speculation that the two are a couple.

The comment Chaney left on her post. Picture: Instagram

At the end of June, Jones posted a TikTok of her and Justin, 28, playing football together alongside the hip-hop icon's other son, Christian Combs.

Kanye West was linked to Chaney Jones after his fling with actress Julia Fox fizzled out. The rapper was previously married to Kim Kardashian and they share four children together.

Kanye and Chaney have not been pictured together since May, and it appears that the two are no longer in a relationship.