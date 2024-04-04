Chance The Rapper announces divorce from wife Kirsten Corley after five years of marriage
4 April 2024, 10:55
The musician and his wife have announced they are divorcing after five years of marriage and two children together.
Listen to this article
Chance The Rapper has announced that he and his wife Kirsten Corley are divorcing after five years of marriage.
The 'No Problem' rapper shared a statement on social media revealing the news that he and his wife carried out "a period of separation" and have now "arrived at the decision to part ways."
The pair, both 30, share two children together - daughters Kensli, eight, and Marli Grace, four - and said they will be co-parenting their children moving forwards.
In a statement to their Instagram stories, the pair spoke about their marriage ending and asked for privacy from their fans during this time.
“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” their statement said. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”
They added: "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," and ended the statement asking for "privacy" and "respect" as they "navigate this transition."
Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, met during childhood, but reconnected in 2012 and began dating shortly after.
After six years of dating, the pair got engaged and married the following year in California. The pair remained relatively private about their marriage, but did attend a few red carpet events together.
Kirsten Corley is an influencer, model and businesswoman, and news of the split comes after fans speculated the pair were experiencing marital troubles.