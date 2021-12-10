Chance The Rapper fans react after he 'accidentally exposes himself' in video

The rapper accidentally exposed himself while peeing during a self-shot video.

Chance The Rapper became trending after he allegedly accidentally exposed himself on Instagram and Facebook.

On Thursday (Dec 9) fans took to social media to express their shock after the rapper allegedly had a nude slip-up during an self-shot video.

Chance The Rapper was trending after he shared a video accidentally exposing himself. Picture: Getty

The "Favorite Song" rapper shared a video of himself urinating in the bathroom when he noticed a massive bug in front of him.

While the rapper intended to only show the insect as he told fans about how he was a little weirded out by it at the beginning of the clip, fans noticed something else in the camera.

Fans pointed out that the tip of Chance's private parts appeared ib the video and took to Twitter to discuss.

One fan wrote: "Chance the Rapper showing the tip of peen and peeing on the timeline? ok…." while another added: "Just woke up to Chance The Rapper's pee pee tip on my tl."

A third fan wrote: "Never did I just see chance the rapper’s wee tip" while another added: "How did chance the rapper not check the vid to see if his tip was in it".

While the rapper had removed the footage from his Instagram and Facebook, fans had already screen recorded it and re-uploaded it.

The video then circulated online and ended up on hip-hop blogs, with fans leaving comments underneath the posts.

See fans reactions below.

Chance The Rapper accidentally showed his tip online pic.twitter.com/2nsc8Fohum — Joji’s Nic 🥯911LSERA (@buckyoudiaz) December 10, 2021

Why is chance the rapper’s tip on the TL? pic.twitter.com/ZlfCnsSnes — Tariaᴺᴹ (@Tara_minach) December 9, 2021

Chance the rapper trending bc he posted tip on his fb story… pic.twitter.com/804TX8DVBP — Bop (@fatherfelatio) December 9, 2021

why did i see chance the rapper tip pic.twitter.com/LGbUcynGPc — mula (@mulapeep) December 9, 2021