Wendy Williams reportedly enters rehab for substance abuse issues

15 September 2022, 13:39

Television host Wendy Williams has reportedly entered rehab for issues relating to substance abuse.

Wendy Williams has reportedly checked back into rehab for substance abuse issues, after a falling out with a production company who made 'The Wendy Williams Show'.

The star's publicist has told The U.S Sun that she has checked in to a "wellness facility" to help "manage her overall health issues".

Williams was absent for the final season of her chat show The Wendy Williams Show, after she battled a series of health issues including lymphedema and substance abuse.

Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

Wendy is a former talk show host.
Wendy is a former talk show host. Picture: Getty Images

Wendy's publicist added that "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast."

"Ms Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.

"We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time."

Khloe Kardashian accused of 'trying to look Black' by Wendy Williams Show hosts

Wendy has struggled with her health issues for a while.
Wendy has struggled with her health issues for a while. Picture: Getty Images

Concerns for her health have been ongoing, but apparently worsened after her former daytime talk show's production company allegedly 'refused' to get her help.

Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously told Page Six that “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Wendy has been open with her battles with substance abuse for years, and openly admitted her struggles with drugs and alcohol.

What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy’s arrest? Did his mom respond?

She became sober but unfortunately her problems returned in 2019 after her divorce from her ex Kevin Hunter.

She admitted to living in a halfway house in 2019 as she grappled with these issues.

Since then, fans have been concerned for Wendy after she has slurred her words and appeared dishevelled in public and on her show.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B dating history

Cardi B dating history: from Offset to Tommy Geez

Cardi B

Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more

Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more

Kylie Jenner roasts sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting video

Kylie Jenner roasts sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting video

Kylie Jenner

R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly

Trending

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child with model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child with model LaNisha Cole

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Kourtney Kardashian addresses backlash over ‘sustainable’ Boohoo collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian addresses backlash over ‘sustainable’ Boohoo collaboration

Ray J leaks snippets from alleged sex tape contract with Kim Kardashian

Ray J leaks snippets from alleged sex tape contract with Kim Kardashian

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown