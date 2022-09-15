Wendy Williams reportedly enters rehab for substance abuse issues

Television host Wendy Williams has reportedly entered rehab for issues relating to substance abuse.

Wendy Williams has reportedly checked back into rehab for substance abuse issues, after a falling out with a production company who made 'The Wendy Williams Show'.

The star's publicist has told The U.S Sun that she has checked in to a "wellness facility" to help "manage her overall health issues".

Williams was absent for the final season of her chat show The Wendy Williams Show, after she battled a series of health issues including lymphedema and substance abuse.

Wendy's publicist added that "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast."

"Ms Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.

"We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time."

Concerns for her health have been ongoing, but apparently worsened after her former daytime talk show's production company allegedly 'refused' to get her help.

Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously told Page Six that “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Wendy has been open with her battles with substance abuse for years, and openly admitted her struggles with drugs and alcohol.

She became sober but unfortunately her problems returned in 2019 after her divorce from her ex Kevin Hunter.

She admitted to living in a halfway house in 2019 as she grappled with these issues.

Since then, fans have been concerned for Wendy after she has slurred her words and appeared dishevelled in public and on her show.