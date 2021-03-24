What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy’s arrest? Did his mom respond?
24 March 2021, 14:08 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 14:17
NBA YoungBoy's mother has blasted Wendy Williams after the comments she made about the rapper on her talk show.
Wendy Williams has been blasted by NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, after criticising the rapper on her talk show.
On Tuesday (Mar 23) the 56-year-old talk show host called out NBA YoungBoy following his Monday arrest.
But, what did Wendy Williams say? What did NBA Youngboy's mom say in response? And what was NBA YoungBoy arrested for?
-
What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy's arrest?
During Wendy Williams 'Hot Topics' segment on her talk show, she brought up NBA YoungBoy's arrest.
Williams condemned YoungBoy for engaging in a 'short pursuit', after he fleeing from the police.
"He's got to go to jail," said Williams. "How do you do a hot pursuit. There are innocent people out here."
"You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people's backyards."
She continued "Nobody wants that. bringing down the property value."
"And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids and only 21-years-old," she added before mentioning the mother of one of YoungBoy's children.
"And I wonder what Yaya Mayweather's father Floyd [Mayweather] is saying about this." before going into Yaya Mayweather's 2020 arrest.
-
What did NBA YoungBoy's mom say about Wendy Williams?
NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, clapped back at Wendy Williams after coming across her criticisms about her son.
In a now deleted post, Gaulden reportedly took to her Instagram and wrote:
"F*ck Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her d**k worried about my child stop tagging me in bulls**t."
-
Why was NBA YoungBoy arrested?
The Louisiana rapper, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was reportedly fleeing from the FBI and Los Angeles Police after they tried to pull him over for an outstanding federal warrant.
According to Complex, a firearm was found in the vehicle, but It's unclear whether the gun belongs to the 21-year-old rapper.