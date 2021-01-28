Wendy Williams says ex husband’s “one job” is to keep his daughter “off the pole"

Wendy Williams says ex husband’s “one job” is to keep his daughter “off the pole". Picture: Getty

The talk show host also named her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's baby mama for the first time.

Wendy Williams spoke about her highly publicised controversy with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter on her talk show on Tuesday (Jan 26).

The 56-year-old talk show host named her former husband Kevin Hunter's baby mama for the first time on her popular daytime show.

Introducing her segment 'Hot Topics' the host was sat wearing a bright yellow dress as she sipped on her tea, ready to 'spill some tea'.

'Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!' said Williams. 'Getting out of my car ... with my money.' the star began, naming Hunter's baby mama.

Wendy then mentioned the baby Kevin shares with massage therapist Hudson: 'She’ll be almost three - I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.'

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams were married for 22 years before their public split in 2019. Picture: Getty

This is not all Wendy had to say about Kevin and his three month-old daughter – whom he brought into the world while still married to Wendy.

On Wednesday (Jan 27) Wendy made a guest appearance on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan where she revealed her current. view of Hunter.

Wendy Williams discovered Kevin Hunter had an affair with Sharina Hudson, who fell pregnant with his child. Picture: Getty

"I think Kevin is hot. He's still hot," Williams said of her ex. "Kevin smells good, he dresses well, but I've outgrown Kevin. I've outgrown the way he spends money. I've outgrown the way he lives his life."

Wendy continued "I've outgrown the way he talks to people. The way he's late for meetings and the way he puts you on hold and doesn't come back 'cause he forgets that you're on hold. He does that to some really important people, and it's costing me some money. Some deals."

Later on in the interview, Claudia asks Wendy if she's met Hunter and Sharina's little daughter, Journey, 3.

Wendy answered "No, [Kevin's] got one job: keep her off the pole and hopefully she'll be more educated than her mother and father", seemingly throwing shade at the pair.

The media personality also spoke on her dating life, detailed what type of man she wants for the future and what her next prenuptial agreement will look like.

