Wendy Williams 'shades' Reginae Carter amid YFN Lucci murder case

The talk show host has a message for Reginae Carter, regarding her previous relationship with YFN Lucci.

Wendy Williams has given her thoughts on Reginae Carter's recent tweeting spree, where the TV star gave relationship advice.

While the star had an on-and-off relationship with rapper YFN Lucci, Wendy questioned whether she was the right person to be handing out relationship advice – especially now that he's involved with a murder case.

According to CNN, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci turned himself into authorities on murder, gang, and firearms charges.

On Thursday morning (Jan 14) an alleged 911 call was released and became the talk on social media. The rappers mugshots have also circulated on the internet.

In regards to Carter giving relationship advice, Wendy said "We all around here, including the men here, were like, 'who is she to tell us how to conduct ourselves?'"

YFN Lucci and Reginae dated on and off starting in 2018 and split in 2019. Picture: Getty

"She's only 21-years-old, like, we don't want to hear advice from a 21-year-old privileged-- and you are privileged, you know that-- beautiful, enhanced... The whole world is yours," said Wendy.

"Who are you to tell us about relationships? 'I'm going through a divorce, I'm gonna call Reginae'" Wendy said in a sarcastic tone.

Wendy addressed YFN Lucci's arrest during the 'Hot Topics' section on The Wendy Show, which lead into her comments about Reginae.

The talk show host said "Hopefully, you're not gonna get back with him," she said to Reginae.

She continued "First of all, it's wrong because he has four kids and I know your dad [Lil Wayne] did a song with him, so what? Your dad's in trouble himself. I know you know."

