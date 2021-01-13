Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police? Picture: Getty

The Georgia rapper has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci has been arrested in connection to the December murder of a 28-year-old man in Atlanta.

The 29-year-old rapper from faces several charges that include murder and aggravated assault.

Find out more about YFN Lucci and his murder case below.