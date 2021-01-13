Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

13 January 2021, 16:41 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 16:45

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police? Picture: Getty

The Georgia rapper has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci has been arrested in connection to the December murder of a 28-year-old man in Atlanta.

The 29-year-old rapper from faces several charges that include murder and aggravated assault.

Find out more about YFN Lucci and his murder case below.

  1. Who is YFN Lucci? What is the rapper's real name?

    YFN Lucci is an American rapper from Georgia.

    Lucci – real name Rashawn Bennett – signed a record deal in 2014 with Think It's A Game Entertainment.

    The rapper then went onto release his debut mixtape, 'Wish Me Well'.

    YFN Lucci
    YFN Lucci. Picture: Getty

    The rapper has worked with other rappers such as Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Boosie BadAzz.

    The musician is a father to four children from two different mothers.

    He is also known for having a highly publicised on and off relationship with Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter.

  2. What is YFN Lucci's age and height?

    YFN Lucci is 29-years-old. The rapper was born on 16 February 1991.

    Lucci's zodiac birth sign is Aquarius.

    According to HeightPedia, YFN Lucci is 177 cm (5 ft 9.69).

  3. What is YFN Lucci's net worth?

    According to The Wealthy Record, YFN Lucci has a net worth of $500 thousand in 2021.

    Lucci has seen several years of commercial success due to his music.

    Lucci is best known for his songs 'Keys To The Streets', 'Everyday We Lit' and 'I Wonder Why'.

    The rapper released an EP in 2017 titled 'Long Live Nut', which debuted at number twenty-seven on Billboard 200.

  4. Why did YFN Lucci get arrested?

    YFN Lucci is wanted in connection with a double shooting in Atlanta that left one man dead and another injured.

    According to CNN, Atlanta police officers responded to calls of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. on December 10.

    In the police incident report, it stated that James Adams, 28, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face.

    Adams was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

    A short time after, a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, arrived at a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the report states.

    YFN Lucci is wanted in connection to a double shooting in Atlanta
    YFN Lucci is wanted in connection to a double shooting in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

    The two shooting were likely related according to homicide investigators.

    Three suspects were named in the investigation, including YFN Lucci, police said. The other two suspects were caught.

    YFN Lucci is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

  5. What did YFN Lucci's real teeth look like?

    YFN Lucci has become known for his diamond grill that he flashes when he smiles.

    The rapper allegedly spent $120,000 on having the diamond teeth installed in his mouth in February 2019

    YFN Lucci removed his permanent diamond grills
    YFN Lucci removed his permanent diamond grills. Picture: Instagram

    In May 2020, the rapper was trending on Twitter after removing his permanent grills.

    On Saturday (May 2), Lucci posted a video of himself getting his grill removed by Houston-based dentist Dr. Saif Shere of Brownstone Dental.

    YFN Lucci shares a photo of his real teeth
    YFN Lucci shares a photo of his real teeth. Picture: Instagram

    The rapper now has veneers.

  6. What is YFN Lucci's Instagram?

    YFN Lucci's Instagram handle is @yfnlucci. The rappers IG account boasts a whopping 4.2 million followers.

    He often shares photos from behind the scenes of his music videos, his merch line and himself.

