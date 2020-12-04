Wendy Williams teases her Lifetime biopic movie

Wendy Williams The Movie: release date, plot, cast, trailer & more
4 December 2020, 13:20 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 13:26
The talk show host has revealed the trailer and release date for her biopic movie 'Wendy Williams: The Movie'.
Wendy Williams was speculated to have partnered with Lifetime to share the story of her life, back in July 2019. However, the talk show hosts biopic movie has come into fruition.
Now, the 56-year-old has officially announced that a documentary biopic, aswell as a biopic movie will be coming out early next year.
Find out more about 'Wendy Williams: The Movie' below.
-
What is 'Wendy Williams:The Movie' going to be about?
Wendy Williams: The Movie, will explore and detail the highs and lows the media personality has has experienced throughout her years, Deadline reports
The movie will reflect the beginning of Wendy's career, when she first started on urban radio stations, to eventually having her own daytime talk show.
Directed by Darren Grant and produced by Front Street, the biopic will be debuting on network channel Lifetime.
The movie is executively produced by Williams herself, Will Packer, and Sheila Ducksworth, while Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey write the script.
-
When will the Wendy Williams movie be released?
Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 30, on Lifetime.
The biopic movie will be followed by a feature-length documentary on Wendy Williams.
In the documentary, Wendy Williams opens up sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera about the joy and the humiliation she has experienced since childhood.
The documentary is produced by One and Creature Films, along with Williams, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Sarah Girgis and Joie Jacoby, as the executive producers.
-
What is the trailer for Wendy Williams movie?
At the beginning of the trailer, the audience hears “Wendy Williams is not going anywhere,” Ciara Payton (The Oval) as Williams says from behind a radio mic at the outset.
She continued “I’m gonna come in like a hurricane.”
“You’re the star,” we hear her ex-husband Kevin Hunter (Morocco Omari) say.
Williams herself has played a major role in the making of the biopic as one of the main executive producers, meaning it's am “authorized biopic”.
“You’re self-indulgent, you’re narcissistic, you got a coke habit,” she is told in the trailer.
The trailer also shows a re-enactment of Wendy Williams most tragic moment on TV – when she fainted on-camera while dressed as Lady Liberty back in 2017.
-
What is the cast for Wendy Williams movie?
Ciera Playton as Wendy Williams
‘The Walking Dead’ star, Ciera Payton, will be seen playing Wendy Williams in her biopic film.
She is an American actress and writer best known for her roles in shows such as ‘General Hospital’, ‘Graceland’ and ‘NCIS’.
Morocco Omari as Wendy's husband Kevin Hunter
'Empire' star, Morocco Omari, will star in the biopic movie as Wendy Willians now ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
Omari was most recently seen as Big L in Starz’s P-Valley. The actor is also known for his role as Tariq in Fox’s Empire.