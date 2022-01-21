Khloe Kardashian accused of 'trying to look Black' by Wendy Williams Show hosts

Claiming the reality star is "trying to look African American", the Wendy Williams Show hosts accuse Khloe of blackfishing whilst comparing her old photos

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of 'blackfishing' once again; this time at the hands of Wendy Williams show hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell who claim she's trying to look African American.

Slamming the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, host Finesse jokingly told the audience: "look at Khloe... look at that beautiful African American woman right there".

Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell covering for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. Picture: FOX/BET

"Talk about a ten-year challenge, do we have an old picture of Khloe?" he continued, as an old picture of Khloe from her early days of fame appeared onscreen.

"Now look at that!.. look at the one on the left, it's Linda Ronstadt, and the one on the right is Rihanna. That's the best ten-year challenge" Finesse Mitchell continued, which was met with a burst of laughter from the audience.

This is not the first time the Kardashians have been accused of 'blackfishing'. Last October, Khloe's little sister Kylie Jenner was called out by fans online for her overly tanned complexion.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, caused uproar on social media after posting a video where her skin looked extremely tanned, prompting claims she was 'blackfishing'.

"So y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for blackfishing but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused" one person wrote, referencing former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson who has heavily faced her own accusations.

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian recently addressed previous claims of Blackfishing over her past hairstyle choices saying she 'would never do anything to appropriate any culture within her style'.

Pointing out that her own cultural background as an Armenian involves 'a history of braiding hair', she explained:

"People forget that I am Armenian as well. I've had these conversations with my daughter that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me'".

The term 'blackfishing' refers to someone who uses makeup, tanning, hairstyling and other cosmetics techniques to make them themselves appear black or racially ambiguous.