Khloe Kardashian accused of 'trying to look Black' by Wendy Williams Show hosts

21 January 2022, 12:26

Claiming the reality star is "trying to look African American", the Wendy Williams Show hosts accuse Khloe of blackfishing whilst comparing her old photos

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of 'blackfishing' once again; this time at the hands of Wendy Williams show hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell who claim she's trying to look African American.

Khloe Kardashian slammed over selling daughter's used designer clothes

Slamming the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, host Finesse jokingly told the audience: "look at Khloe... look at that beautiful African American woman right there".

Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell covering for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show
Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell covering for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. Picture: FOX/BET

"Talk about a ten-year challenge, do we have an old picture of Khloe?" he continued, as an old picture of Khloe from her early days of fame appeared onscreen.

"Now look at that!.. look at the one on the left, it's Linda Ronstadt, and the one on the right is Rihanna. That's the best ten-year challenge" Finesse Mitchell continued, which was met with a burst of laughter from the audience.

This is not the first time the Kardashians have been accused of 'blackfishing'. Last October, Khloe's little sister Kylie Jenner was called out by fans online for her overly tanned complexion.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, caused uproar on social media after posting a video where her skin looked extremely tanned, prompting claims she was 'blackfishing'.

"So y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for blackfishing but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused" one person wrote, referencing former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson who has heavily faced her own accusations.

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards
Kim Kardashian at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian recently addressed previous claims of Blackfishing over her past hairstyle choices saying she 'would never do anything to appropriate any culture within her style'.

Pointing out that her own cultural background as an Armenian involves 'a history of braiding hair', she explained:

"People forget that I am Armenian as well. I've had these conversations with my daughter that are like, 'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me'".

The term 'blackfishing' refers to someone who uses makeup, tanning, hairstyling and other cosmetics techniques to make them themselves appear black or racially ambiguous.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown

Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Noel Clarke documentary addressing sexual misconduct claims faces backlash

Noel Clarke documentary addressing sexual misconduct claims faces backlash
What is 'Pushin P'? Gunna phrase meaning explained

What does 'Pushin P' mean? Gunna's viral phrase explained

Trending

Pete Davidson responds after Kanye West 'threatens' him in new song

Pete Davidson responds after Kanye West 'threatens' him in new song
Rihanna slammed over 'disrespectful' edited image of Martin Luther King with gold grills

Rihanna slammed over 'disrespectful' edited image of Martin Luther King with gold grills

Rihanna

Khloe Kardashian slammed over selling daughter's used designer clothes

Khloe Kardashian slammed over selling daughter's used designer clothes
Everything you need to know about rapper YoungBoy

17 facts you need to know about 'Make No Sense' rapper NBA YoungBoy
Steve Harvey 'uncomfortable' with intimate photo of Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey 'uncomfortable' with intimate photo of Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan