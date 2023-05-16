Nick Cannon admits he 'mixed up' Mother's Day cards for his 6 baby mamas

Nick Cannon Talks To Abrantee Backstage At The BET Awards

The father-of-12 admitted his blunder on a recent podcast episode.

Nick Cannon has revealed that he mixed up his baby mamas whilst writing his Mother's Day cards.

The TV presenter, who has twelve children with six baby mamas, admitted his blunder on a recent episode of his podcast "The Daily Cannon."

He revealed that although he had all the right intentions to write "handwritten messages from the heart" for all six of his baby mamas, things didn't go to plan.

Nick Cannon has twelve kids with six mothers. Picture: Getty

"I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down," Cannon told his co-hosts, which include Abby De La Rosa, who has three children with him.

However, Cannon said that things didn't run smoothly: "As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama."

Abby De La Rosa, mum of his twins Zion and Zillion and 6-month-old Beautiful, said "wow" from her microphone.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrating their twins' first birthday. Picture: Instagram

It is unclear whether De La Rosa was one of the mothers who got swapped accidentally, but her reaction suggests that she did get the right card.

"I tried my best, I really did," Cannon added, and said the mix-up might have not happened if he had "just gotten some generic s—t that everybody else got."

As for who Cannon could have possibly mixed up the cards with - the presenter has children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott and Bre Tiesi along with Abby De La Rosa.