Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa says seeing him with other women ‘turns her on'

25 April 2023, 12:23

Nick Cannon is expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa has three children with Nick Cannon, and has given her thoughts over his ever-increasing brood.

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa has revealed that seeing the presenter with other women is a 'turn on'.

The DJ spoke about the origins of their relationship during a podcast interview with Cannon himself, who she shares Zion, Zillion and Beautiful with the Masked Singer host.

Abby revealed that they met after he did "a dope a** DJ set," and quipped that she has "got love for all the women" that have kids with Cannon.

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrating their twins' first birthday
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa with twins Zion and Zillion. . Picture: Instagram

When Cannon's co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe asked Abby whether she feels "even a little bit" of jealousy over the five other baby mamas, De La Rosa was quick to shut down the allegations.

"For me … because I am so calm and chill, what it will do for me is turn me on a little bit," she explained.

Abby continued: "I get a little jealous,” De La Rosa continued. “But then at the same time, it’s just like, you know, this is my baby daddy."

Nick Cannon FORGETS daughter Onyx when asked to name all 12 kids

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon were first linked in April 2021 after she revealed that Cannon was the father of her twin babies.

Zion and Zillion were born in June 2021, with their sister Beautiful arriving in November 2022.

Abby De La Rosa has previously spoken out about her open relationship, and said in September 2022 that "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party

Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party

Rihanna

Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show

Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show

Usher

Rapper Desiigner ‘charged with indecent exposure' after allegedly pleasuring himself on plane

Rapper Desiigner ‘charged with indecent exposure' after allegedly pleasuring himself on plane
White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

Trending

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown

Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed: Who's been invited?

Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
The Capital XTRA 100
Homegrown Heat
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection