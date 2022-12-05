Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

5 December 2022, 13:17

Get well soon, Nick!

Nick Cannon is in hospital for pneumonia amid his ongoing battle with lupus.

The television personality took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself in a hospital bed due to his health struggles.

This comes just weeks after he welcomed baby number 11 to the family and is currently expecting his twelfth next year.

Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if he's expecting any more children

Nick Cannon posted this to Instagram.
Nick Cannon posted this to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman," Cannon began his Instagram post.

He continued, "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else."

"Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."

Nick Cannon ROASTED over growing family as he expects his 12th child

Nick Cannon has eleven children with six different baby mamas
Nick Cannon has eleven children with six different baby mamas. Picture: Getty Images

He later revealed that "It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

Cannon was hospitalised after performing at Madison Square Garden in New York, and has been open about his battle with lupus for almost a decade.

Earlier this week, Cannon poked fun at his large family by saying in a video: "It’s almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people, but my job’s not done."

