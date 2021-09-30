Kylie Jenner fans blast 'poor quality' swimwear line

Fans have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts on the stars latest line.

The reality star launched the swimwear line in September, 2021 - shortly followed by her 'Kylie Baby' cosmetics line.

However, many fans have slammed the star - saying her swim products are unsatisfactory.

Fans have joined together on TikTok to share their thoughts with the hashtag #KylieSwim - however many of the vides appear to be from unhappy customers.

One fan posted a video displaying the yellow and pink costume and it's faults - such as tears in the seams and loose stitching.

One TikTok user showed off the brands faults. Picture: TikTok: briannaxrenee

Another fan shared a similar review, saying: "it looked so f**cking tiny" despite her sizing up and ordering a large.

She continued saying "who can fit into this without flashing anybody", also calling the material "cheap".

This was not the only complaint about the brands sizing, one TikTok user said despite thinking Kylie is a marketing genius she was unimpressed that the expectant mother only stocks sizes up to an XL.

She compared the sizing to Kylie's sister's brand 'SKIMS' who stocks up to a size 26, compared to her younger sisters largest size 14.

Another Kylie fan told others to "save their money", sharing that they will be returning their swimsuit, due to the quality.

The TikToker called the swimsuit the "thinnest piece of material in the world" - highlighting the price of $80 - saying she has better products for half the price.

The critic held the swimsuit up to her window - displaying the light shining through.

Kylie Swim is the reality stars first non-cosmetic line - also being the owner of 'Kylie Cosmetics' and 'Kylie Skin' - joined recently by 'Kylie Baby'.

Jenner is yet to speak on the criticism she has faced for her swimwear.