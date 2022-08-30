Taylor Swift fans think she's shading Kim Kardashian with her new album

Fans have noticed the coincidental timing of Taylor Swift's new album release.

Fans of Taylor Swift think that she is shading reality star Kim Kardashian after she announced the date of her upcoming album release.

At the VMA's on Sunday night, the 'Wildest Dreams' singer announced that she is dropping a new album titled 'Midnights' on October 21st.

It didn't take long for fans to acknowledge that this date is Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday.

Kim and Taylor pictured in 2015 before their feud. Picture: Getty Images

Kardashian and Swift have had a feud for years, which seemingly came to an end last year.

However, this coincidence has Taylor's fans pondering whether that there was still drama between the two.

One fan wrote: "It's been 13 years since THAT Kanye-Taylor moment at the VMAs and now Taylor decides to announce her brand new album with 13 tracks at the VMAs today that will be released on October 21st which also happens to be Kim K's birthday. HER MINDDDDD!!!"

A fan's reaction to the upcoming album release. Picture: Twitter

Many Swifties also pointed out that Taylor announced her upcoming album 13 years after Kim's ex-husband Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the very same show.

Kim and Taylor's beef originated during 2016 after Kim called her a 'snake' for claiming that Taylor was unaware that her name was mentioned in Kanye's song 'Famous'.

The feud escalated after an audio from Kanye and Taylor discussing the song was leaked.

Kanye and Taylor during the infamous VMA's speech 13 years ago. Picture: Getty Images

Reportedly, both sides had edited the audio to manipulate its meaning, and Kim claimed that Taylor had not been truthful about the call.

The drama seemed to have ended in 2021 after Kim was asked what her favourite Taylor Swift song was, where she called them 'super cute and catchy'.

However, the drama may have been re-ignited by the release date of her new project.

