Kim Kardashian sparks relationship rumours with 'mystery man'

1 June 2023, 13:35

Tension growing between Kim and Kourtney in newest Kardashians episode

Kim Kardashian has hinted at a relationship with a mystery man!

Kim Kardashian has teased fans with a new mystery man less than a year after she split from boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old just last week insisted that she was 'single and not ready to mingle' during the premiere of The Kardashians season three, however it seems that circumstances may have changed.

However, a teaser for episode three of the Disney+ series seems to have hinted at a new beau for Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian alleges it was Kanye West who started Drake cheating rumour

Kim has hinted at a new relationship with a mysterious 'Fred'.
Kim has hinted at a new relationship with a mysterious 'Fred'. Picture: Getty

In the teaser, Kim could be seen chatting with Scott Disick, telling him: "My friends wanted me to meet someone."

"Let’s call him Fred," Disick replied, before delving deeper: "Does he meet the standards?" he asked Kim.

Kim remained tight-lipped on who the mysterious 'Fred' is, but said "Oh, so meets the standards" about the man.

Kim Kardashian slammed for 'out of touch' parenting comments

Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together
Kim and Pete split last year. . Picture: Getty Images

In another clip, Kim appeared to be texting the mysterious man whilst filming a confessional as a producer joked from behind the camera: "two years my a**."

Kim's possible new romance may come as a surprise to some fans after she declared in the season three premiere that she wasn't ready to date following her split from Pete.

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle, and that’s okay," she told the camera after their nine-month romance came to an end in August 2022.

Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King Reveal Their Best Memories From Filming 🧜‍♀️ | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyonce

Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

Kendall Jenner shocks in sheer nipple pastie mini dress

The Kardashians Season Three: Everything We Know So Far

The Kardashians Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to YG

Trending

Megan Thee Stallion dating history

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Pardison Fontaine to Romelu Lukaku

DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run

DaniLeigh arrested and charged with DUI after alleged hit and run

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is 'officially done' with IVF

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Who is Ice Spice? Age, Real Name, Songs & Collaborations

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug offences

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100