Kim Kardashian 'snubbed' by Anna Wintour during awkward moment at fashion show

The reality star was apparently snubbed at New York Fashion Week, where the Vogue editor-in-chief apparently snubbed her.

Kim Kardashian has a very recognisable face and body, however at New York Fashion Week, she was 'snubbed' by none other than Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

The reality star appeared to greet Anna, and she made her way over to her. Wintour then headed to greet actress Sarah Jessica Parker who was stood next to Kim who was then ignored.

A video of the moment was then uploaded to TikTok, and the moment quickly went viral.

Kim was sat next to actress Sarah Jessica Parker for the show. Picture: Getty Images

In the clip, Kim is seen flashing a grin in the direction of Anna as the Vogue editor walked towards her and Sarah.

Instead of returning Kardashian's greeting, Anna embraced the Sex and The City actress.

Luckily, Kim handled the awkward moment well and smiled as Anna greeted SJP with a hug.

Kim and Anna are good friends. Picture: Instagram

In the moment, Kim appears to mouth the words "Hi, how are you", which were then blanked by Wintour.

Kim has appeared on the cover of US Vogue three times - so this frosty behaviour came as a surprise for some due to their existing friendship.

Kardashian has also attended Anna's Met Gala a fair few times, where most recently she appeared with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

