Kim Kardashian accused of another photoshop fail by TikTok user

Kim Kardashian has been accused of editing out a neck muscle in a recent poolside selfie.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping and editing her body resulting in a slimmer neck in a recent snap by a TikTok user.

In a recent poolside selfie, Kim was seen posing whilst advertising her latest Beats collaboration. Photographer Caroline Ross accused Kim of editing her trapezius muscle out of the image to obtain a slimmer neck.

Ross then used a photoshop tool to 'correct' the image to show how Kim's neck should naturally look before it was allegedly edited out.

Before (left) and After (right) according to the TikTok user. Picture: TikTok @Caroline_in_thecity

The user, who goes by Caroline In The City on TikTok, said to the claims that "Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps".

"Why? I don't know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller. But this area right here has been Photoshopped out."

She continued by saying that the water pattern behind Kim in the pool looked warped and started to 'correct' the image.

The original snap that Kim uploaded to her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

As Kim had released a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, Caroline noted that the water patterns behind Kim in the photo she uploaded were different to the video.

The TikToker noted that Kim's neck was slimmer in the after photo, and used the evidence of the 'warped' water to clarify this.

Kim has been called out for various photoshop fails in the past, and has confirmed that she has edited certain pictures in the past.

Kardashian infamously took daughter Chicago and Kylie's child Stormi to Disneyland, but replaced Stormi's face with Khloe's daughter True.

Kim alleged that she edited True in to the image after Kylie wasn't happy with Kim posting her daughter.

The reality star is yet to respond to these new claims of editing her neck in the selfie.