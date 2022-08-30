Khloe Kardashian calls out sister Kim for controversial 'women in business' comments

In the latest trailer for the Hulu show The Kardashians, Khloe is seen to call out Kim over her business advice.

Khloe Kardashian has called out her older sister Kim over her controversial business advice where she infamously said to "get your f****** a** up and work".

In a new trailer for The Kardashians season two, which airs next month, Khloe tells her sister that "no one sympathises with you", whilst both sit in a car.

Kim's original comment came from an interview with Variety back in March 2022, where she claimed she had the "best advice for women in business".

Khloe and Kim pictured on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

She originally said alongside the infamous quote: "It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

Fans responded by calling her 'out of touch' with the ordinary working woman with these comments.

In the trailer for the new season of the Hulu show, Kim lets on that she is "mortified" by the comment and she does understand "why people were upset."

The new trailer also confirms Khloe's pregnancy via surrogate with cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

The gender, a boy, was also seemingly confirmed from a shot of a single blue balloon by Khloe's side.

She welcomed the baby boy earlier this month, but has yet to name or upload any images to social media.