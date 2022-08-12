Khloé Kardashian gets FULL custody of second child with cheating ex Tristan Thompson

Despite welcoming their second child just days ago, Khloé and Tristan have revealed their custody agreement.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have worked out their custody agreement despite only welcoming their child mere days ago via a surrogate.

A source revealed to Hollywood Life that the parents have worked out on the custody agreement as they continue to co-parent their children together.

They welcomed a son via surrogate just days ago, and already share four-year-old True Thompson together.

Khloé and Tristan are now parents to two children together. Picture: Instagram

It is reported that "Khloé and Tristan have agreed that she will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."

An insider said that despite Khloé having full custody, she is "more than happy" for Tristan to be present in their child's life.

"Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister", a friend revealed.

Khloé and Tristan pictured when she was pregnant with True. Picture: Getty Images

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloé learnt that Tristan had cheated on her again with Maralee Nichols.

Nichols, 31, gave birth to Tristan's son Theo back in December 2021 and has reportedly not met his child yet.

The NBA player also has a son called Prince with ex Jordan Craig, meaning his newborn son with Khloé is his fourth child.

It seems that Khloé and Tristan are on amicable terms, as the NBA player was pictured with True on the day that the surrogate gave birth to their child.

A friend explained that it "would be better to have Khloé be there in the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and to have Tristan back home looking after True."

They have not revealed the name of their son yet, but fans are looking forward to the news when it is announced.