Kim Kardashian's outfit sparks confusion online on new magazine cover

6 September 2022, 16:37

Kim left little to the imagination in a new magazine cover shoot.

Kim Kardashian has left fans confused after the reality star sported a jock strap on the cover of a new shoot for Interview Magazine.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder showed off her famous asset on the cover of Interview Magazine by pulling down her jeans to reveal a jockstrap.

Her bare buttocks were on display, much like her infamous PAPER magazine cover back in 2015.

Kim Kardashian accused of another photoshop fail by TikTok user

Fans were left confused by Kim's choice of underwear for the cover shoot, as well as the decision for her eyebrows to be bleached.

Behind Kim's face was a large American flag as she rocked a double denim two-piece.

Kim revealed in the interview that many on set were apprehensive at the option to wear the outfit.

The real reason Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split revealed

Kim showed off a BTS look of the Interview magazine shoot.
Kim showed off a BTS look of the Interview magazine shoot. Picture: Instagram

She explained that the team said "No jockstrap", to which she replied: "Come on. This is what I do."

"I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it."

Fans were also confused over the outfit choice with one retorting: "Is nothing sacred?!", referring to the choice of underwear.

Kim Kardashian "ready to date someone older" after Pete Davidson split

Kim wore a jockstrap in her magazine shoot.
Kim wore a jockstrap in her magazine shoot. Picture: Instagram

The star of The Kardashians also spoke about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the interview, and gushed that he is a "cutie", and that "they don't really make them like him anymore."

The pair split last month after nine months of dating, after long distance and age gap proved too much of an issue.

An insider claimed that Kim felt 'totally exhausted' by their relationship, with a source telling Page Six that they 'are just in very different places at the moment'.

