Kim Kardashian breaks silence on claims she 'ruined' Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress

Kim wore the 60-year-old dress at this year's Met Gala and insists that it is still intact

Kim Kardashian has finally addressed claims that she ruined the dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe whilst singing Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy in 1962.

The Kardashians star wore the iconic dress to this years Met Gala, and attended with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Photos have emerged on social media sites like TikTok showing rips and rhinestones missing.

Kim maintains in an interview with the Today Show that the dress is still in good condition.

She says that the dress was worn for 'three minutes, four minutes' at the gala this year.

Kim wearing the iconic dress at this years Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Kim says that she showed up to the red carpet in a robe and only changed into it for pictures.

The 41-year-old star added that she 'respects [Monroe], I understand how much this dress means to American history'.

The theme this year was 'Gilded Glamour' as part of the two-part anthology of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

Kim responded that 'with the theme [of the Met gala] being American, I thought, What's more American than Marilyn Monroe singing to the President of the United States?'

Kim pictured with Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue Magazine. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Ripley's Believe it or Not maintains that 'the fact remains that she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.’

Kim said that the handlers of the dress took care and wore gloves to dress her.

