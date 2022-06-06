Pete Davidson holds hands with Saint West during outing without Kim Kardashian

The 28-year-old comedian was spotted with the six-year-old son of Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, at The Grove shopping center on Saturday (Jun 4) in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021 shortly after their SNL kiss. Picture: Getty

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Pete took Saint to visit a kiosk and then went to The Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The outing comes after custody drama earlier this year when the 'Gold Digger' rapper accused his ex-wife of making it difficult for him to see his children.

Davidson purchased a hat on the outing for Saint, who is the eldest son of Kardashian and West.

Kim and Kanye also share daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four, and son Psalm, three together.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that none of Saint's siblings were present during the outing.

Davidson has been seen bonding with Kardashian's kids on previous occasions, as he and North were seen on an outing in a pink, electric buggy in April.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Last month, rumours circulated on social media alleging that Davidson had tattooed the initials of Kim and her four children tattooed on his neck.

The comic/actor was seen rocking fresh ink that read, KNSCP.

West has past expressed dislike for Davidson since he's been dating Kardashian, and drew him into the drama surrounding their custody arrangement earlier this year.