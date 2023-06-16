Kim Kardashian's hairstylist deletes unedited photo of her within 10 minutes

Kim's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has been accused of posting then deleting an unfiltered picture of her.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has been accused of posting then swiftly deleting an edited picture of Kim Kardashian to his Instagram feed.

A post went viral on Twitter after a user screen grabbed the unfiltered pic of the reality star before it was deleted in just 10 minutes.

Fans have had their say on the unfiltered picture, as many praised Kim for her natural looks without editing, but others were angry at the beauty standards brought to light because of the famous family.

Kim is known to edit her social media snaps. Picture: Getty

"Andrew Fitzsimons posted an unedited picture of Kim and within 10 minutes it was gone. To me she looks like a normal 42 year old woman. But their obsession with perfection is so insane," the caption read to a viral Twitter post.

It seems that the image was from Kim's appearance on author Jay Shetty's podcast, as a similar picture is still available on his Instagram feed.

Fans had their say on Kim's edited beauty as one said: "she’s sooo pretty though so this is sad that she doesn’t see that without the edits."

"She actually looks good. All that editing is unnecessary. Nothing wrong w looking ur age," one user wrote about the 42-year-old.

Another quipped: "Similar thing happened with that unedited bikini shot of Khloe, I remember. They’re beautiful women measuring themselves against a standard of beauty that cannot exist in real life, and it’s so sad."

Kim's sister Khloe hit the headlines in 2021 as an 'unflattering' bikini picture went viral which was taken down at her request.