Kim Kardashian deletes bikini photo after fans spot huge Photoshop fail

The reality TV star got called out for another Photoshop fail after posting a beach pic with a noticeable part of her leg missing

Kim Kardashian was caught red-handed photoshopping her pictures on Instagram after fans noticed in a now-deleted post that part of her leg was missing.

Posing in a Black bikini whilst holding up the peace sign, the SKIMS co-founder was left embarrassed after comments came flooding in that 'one leg was skinner than the other'.

Kim Kardashian deletes bikini pic after Photoshop fail. Picture: Instagram

After one fan wrote: "who Photoshopped her leg like that?", and another one commented: "babe, is your leg okay?", the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded new pics from her trip to the beach.

This is not the first time Kim has been roasted over her odd Photoshop fails. Back in December, the mum-of-five was called after fans accused her of getting rid of her armpits in new photos.

In the photos, Kim is pictured lifts her hands above her head, where her armpits are on show. Fans noticed that Kim's armpits are unusually smoothed out in the photos.

"What armpits?" one fan wrote, whilst another one commented: "You know it's ok to have armpits, right?".

She was also accused of having four toes, after she posted a photo herself at a beach wearing a black bikini.

Kim Kardashian wears an all-black outfit in a new series of photos uploaded to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kim recently debunked her estranged husband Kanye West's claims that he 'secured' and 'returned' the unofficial sex tape to Kim after meeting Ray J in person, releasing a statement that read:

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. Picture: Getty

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip" the statement continued.

Kim and her family became famous in 2007 after the original sex tape she filmed in 2002 with Ray got leaked onto a public domain, resulting in the birth of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at the Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce February 2021, later admitting in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

The court documents that claimed her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution".

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davison after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.