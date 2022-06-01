Kim Kardashian claps back after fans roast her vegan commercial 'fail'

Fans of the reality star called her out for allegedly fake eating the food in the Beyond Meat commercial, with one person tweeting "This is like Kendall's Pepsi advertisement"

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims that she faked eating all the plant-based food in her TV commercial for Beyond Meat, with fans of The Kardashians star calling her out on social media.

The SKIMS co-founder, who was named as 'the Chief Taste Consultant for Beyond Meat' became a non-strict vegetarian two years ago, in an attempt to sharpen up her diet and eat healthier.

In the commercial, Kardashian can be heard saying "This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious but it's also better for you and better for the planet. It's a simple change that makes a really big difference."

"So good. Now that I'm Beyond Meat's chief taste consultant, there's never been a better time to go beyond" she continues.

Kim Kardashian in the Beyond Meat commercial. Picture: Beyond Meat

By shifting from animal to plant-based meat, we can positively affect the planet, the environment, the climate and even ourselves. After all, the positive choices we make every day — no matter how small — can have a great impact on our world - Kim Kardashian in her Beyond Meat commercial

Fans of the 41-year-old were not convinced that she indeed ate the meals during the taping of the advert, with one user tweeting: "This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it".

Another person commented: "The hamburger wasn't bitten. I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it". A third person added: "This is like Kendall's Pepsi advertisement".

Kim's recent weight loss has been a major topic on social media, after the reality star was slammed for promoting extremely unhealthy body standards after she admitted she went on a crash diet to lose 16lbs for the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

She told Vogue host LaLa Anthony dieting for the dress was 'like preparing for a role' adding:

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict".