Khloé Kardashian 'throws shade' at Taylor Swift over private jet scandal

Khloé liked a humorous post about Kris Jenner's supposed scheming antics.

Khloé Kardashian has chimed in on the recent 'climate criminal' scandal affecting high-profile celebrities where internet users have called out their usage on private jets.

The Kardashians star has jokingly hinted that her mother Kris Jenner was behind the controversy that named Taylor Swift as the celebrity producing the most carbon emissions through private jet usage.

The post which Khloé liked was from the Kardashian meme account @kardashiansocial, with the caption reading, "who leaked that Taylor Swift's private jet took 170 flights this year?"

Despite the controversy around private jet usage, Khloé recently posted an image of daughter True on a jet. Picture: Instagram

In the video, it showed Kris Jenner removing a pair of sunglasses ahead of a confessional interview, stating that she's "Kris f***ing Jenner."

The meme came after a study was released from Yard, which named Swift top of celebrities who are the worst for producing CO2 emission from private jets from January to July 2022.

It is reported that Swift's jet has been on 170 flights since January, and her emissions are over a thousand more than the average person's annual emissions.

Khloé liked this shady post about Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

Khloé's sister Kylie came under fire recently for her 'tone-deaf' boasting about posting an image of her and beau Travis Scott's matching private jets.

She captioned her post "wanna take mine or yours?"

Kylie bought her jet in 2020 for a rumoured $72.8 million. The jet has 10 leather seats embroidered with her initials.

Kylie was slammed for this Instagram post with partner Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift and The Kardashians have had a long history of drama - most notably the Kanye West scandal which Taylor had alleged that she had not given permission for her name and likeness to appear in the 2016 song and music video for 'Famous'.

They have since appeared to have resolved the situation, but this shady interaction may have sparked new tension between the sides.

