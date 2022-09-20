Khloe Kardashian delights fans with a snippet of newborn son in new video

Kardashian fans were treated to the first clip of Khloe and Tristan's newborn son in a new video.

Khloe Kardashian has delighted fans after posting the first snippet of her newborn son in an Instagram video.

The reality star recently welcomed her second child, a son via surrogate, in August this year.

She has kept quiet about her child's name and identity, however observant fans heard cries in the background of a recent Instagram video.

Khloe and Tristan pictured during her pregnancy with True. . Picture: Getty Images

In the clip posted to her Instagram story, Khloe is documenting herself unboxing a gift from mum Kris Jenner, where a baby's cries can be heard in the background.

Fans were quick to pick up on the sound of the newborn and re-shared the clip with the hint that it was Khloe's child.

One follower commented on a re-post of the video that: "We hear him... can we see him?"

Khloe and Tristan have now separated, however the baby was conceived back in November 2021, a month before the infamous cheating scandal involving the NBA player.

Tristan secretly fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, and Khloe only found out when baby Theo was born in December 2021.

The pair have had a very rocky relationship and have been on-off for years.

Khloé and Tristan pictured with their daughter True. . Picture: Instagram

Khloe did open up about being a mum of two for the first time in an interview with Elle.

The reality star gushed that she loves "everything, even the hard parts", about being a parent.

As well as adjusting to being a single mum of two, Khloe is preparing for season two of the Hulu show The Kardashians to air this week.

Khloe has hinted that she will be dropping a bombshell as the synopsis reads: “As the Kardashians return for season two, Khloe reveals shocking news that will change the family forever.”

Considering that season one ended with Khloe finding out the news of Tristan's infidelity, fans are heavily suspecting that it includes the NBA player.

Fans are suspecting that the news will be the pregnancy announcement of her now newborn son.

