Khloe Kardashian 'shades' Tristan with cryptic post following baby mama drama

The reality TV star shared a cryptic message seemingly aimed at Tristan Thompson, just weeks after he confirmed he fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian has subliminally sent shots to her cheating ex Tristan Thompson with a cryptic message.

On Thursday (Jan 27) the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, took to Instagram – with her 217 million followers – sending a subtle message after Tristan was spotted with another woman on his lap.

Tristan Thompson stays locked in off the court pic.twitter.com/8vFdh7RkOW — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) January 26, 2022

The mother-of-one – who shares her three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan – posted a stunning photo of herself behind the wheel of a luxury car.

Khloe was sporting he sister Kim Kardashian's clothing line SKIMS', wearing a figure hugging two piece, paired with thigh high boots.

Khloe Kardashian shows off stunning figure in new photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Good American co-founder had her blonde wavy tresses down and she captivated viewers by starring down the lens of the camera.

While many fans commented on her appearance, other fans noticed her caption – which seemed to be aimed at Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian fans highlight her caption, claiming the star is sending an indirect to Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

The star captioned the post: "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies." People were quick to support Khloe's statement and commented underneath her post.

Khloe's sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick commented: 'You ain’t never lie!' while another person added: "Preach!'

One fan wrote: "You right it comes from Tristan 😭" while another added: "Sis we know. You the one who keeps falling for it."

A third fan commented: "How can your enemies betray you though?" while a fourth added: "We all know Tristan is coming back lol".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

The cryptic message comes days after it was revealed that Tristan was spotted with a mystery woman, who was caught sitting on his lap.

A TikTok from user @TriciaCaracoza showed the NBA basketball star at a bar, where he can be seen engaging in an intimate conversation with an unidentified woman.

It also follows on from Tristan Thompson confirmed to be the father of Maralee Nichols child. Nichols claimed Tristan impregnated her while he was still with Khloe Kardashian.

In an Instagram post, Tristan admitted that the paternity results revealed that he is the father of Nichols child, and publicly apologised to Khloe for the 'heartache and humiliation'.