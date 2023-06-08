Khloe Kardashian scares family with weight loss amid cancer scare

The Kardashian family revealed that they were scared for Khloe's health following her cancer scare.

Khloe Kardashian's family have admitted to having serious fears over her health amid her cancer scare and weight loss.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old had a tumour removed from her cheek after being told she had melanoma.

She was paid a visit from BFF Malika Haqq who broke down in tears after a candid conversation about her health troubles.

Kris Jenner revealed that she was worried about Khloe's weight loss. . Picture: Getty Images

Whilst Khloe's tumour was completely removed in last week's episode, Kris Jenner brought up her cancer scare to other daughters Kourtney and Kendall.

Kendall revealed that Khloe was extremely stressed out following the ordeal, and was concerned about her rapid weight loss.

She said: "We need to really manage our stress levels and just take care of ourselves. It's so important."

Khloe had a tumour removed on her face after it being suspected melanoma. Picture: Getty Images

The supermodel added that Khloe doesn't sleep and is "the most stressed person of all time, that's why she's lost so much weight. That's why she got (it)."

She then added that her therapist told her "It's OK to not be perfect" and noted that the habit came from their mother, Kris.

Kris then spoke candidly in a confessional that "Everything, everything is my fault. Name something, it's my fault. Whatever quality happens to come to mind, it's my fault, because I gave birth to them, and I raised them, so arrest me."

Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe. Picture: Getty

Khloe's melanoma was first revealed in the Season three premiere of The Kardashians and was seen wearing bandages on her face after the surgery.

"I had to have the surgery where I had the tumor removed from my face. Remember I had this just tiny little dot on my face and they had to sort of open up my cheek" Khloe said in a confession.

"This was way more serious than either I understood or I anticipated it to be," Khloe said in confession, telling Malika, "What they just don't know is if it's pre-cancer or it already went to cancer."