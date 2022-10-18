Lamar Odom shares throwback pic of Khloe Kardashian and says he 'misses her'

Khloe's ex Lamar has posted a throwback snap of the pair on his Facebook and declared that he 'misses her'...

Khloe Kardashian's ex husband Lamar Odom has shared a throwback picture on his official Facebook and has said that he misses his 'best friend'.

The post has now been deleted, however The Shade Room managed to capture it before it was taken down.

Khloe and Lamar were married for seven years, and since their divorce in 2016, they have remained amicable.

Khloe and Lamar were together for seven years. Picture: Getty Images

He captioned the picture of the pair embracing: "Missing my best friend. #memories for life."

When fans came to comment on the NBA player not being over his ex, Odom clapped back and said "I'm human just like everyone else."

"Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made," he continued.

"But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family."

Odom and Kardashian were married for four years until 2016, but weren't formally divorced until 2016.

They called it quits due to the basketball player's substance issues which he has since gone to rehab for.

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians. Picture: HULU

Odom has hit headlines recently after jokingly declaring that Khloe should have 'hollered at him' instead of Tristan Thompson after he found out they were expecting their second child together.

He also recently admitted that watching Hulu's The Kardashians was his 'guilty pleasure' and said it was 'hard for me to watch' Khloe be upset in the season two premiere.

After watching the episode where Khloe learns of Tristan's infidelity, he has declared that he only wants what is best for the Kardashian sister.