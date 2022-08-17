Khloé Kardashian responds after brother Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon welcomes first child

Khloé Kardashian has congratulated her brother's ex-girlfriend on the birth of her first child in a sweet comment.

Khloé Kardashian has responded to the birth of her brother Rob's ex-girlfriend Adrienne Balion's birth of her first child.

The child was welcomed by the 38-year-old singer and her husband Israel Houghton, 51, via surrogate and is named Ever James.

Just hours after her pal shared the news on Instagram, The Kardashian's star wrote a heartfelt comment in which she shared some sweet words and her excitement towards the new parents.

Adrienne Balion welcomed a baby boy with her husband. Picture: Instagram

The sweet comment Khloé Kardashian left on her Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

"I am so beyond happy for you A!!!!", she wrote.

"He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents", she continued.

"You are going tot be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second", followed by a love heart emoji.

Khloe and Adrienne pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

To announce the birth of her son, Adrienne posted a black and white photo with her husband as they cradled their newborn child.

She wrote in the caption: "We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine months" and thanked the surrogate and family and friends for their journey to parenthood.

Despite Adrienne and Rob Kardashian dating for two years before calling it quits in 2009, Khloé is still good friends with the Cheetah Girls star.

Khloé and Tristan now have two children. Picture: Instagram

Khloé herself has recently welcomed her second child with NBA star and cheating ex Tristan Thompson, who is also a son.

Kardashian and Thompson have yet to reveal a name for their son or a photo, however it is reported that Khloé has full custody of her newborn.

An insider said that despite Khloé having full custody, she is "more than happy" for Tristan to be present in their child's life.