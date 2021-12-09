Khloe Kardashian accused of disrespecting Halle Berry amid Tristan baby scandal

The KUWTK star has revealed she's 'barely in her own body' as she's accused of shading Halle Berry at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Khloé Kardashian has asked critics not to 'tear her apart' after she was accused of shading Halle Berry during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The Good American founder revealed that she feels like she’s having an out-of-body experience amid due to the turmoil in her life right now.

This comes while her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is caught up in another paternity scandal.

Thank you to the People’s Choice Awards and to my beautiful beautiful people!! I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been ✨ pic.twitter.com/K3CucTKHQx — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2021

On Tuesday (Dec 7) Khloe attended the awards show with her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner, where they won the award for Best Reality Show.

After fans saw the show, some pointed out that Khloe appeared to shade Halle Berry with a facial expression.

The Kardashian-Jenners won The Reality Show of 2021 award for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards . Picture: Getty

A fan claimed that Khloe had a “‘I don’t care’ sorta look” while the Catwoman star was accepting the People’s Icon award.

“Okay who saw that ‘I don’t care’ sorta look on @khloekardashian when@halleberry was on stage, not cool man,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian asks critic to not 'tear her apart' over an assumption. Picture: Twitter/@khloekardashian

Khloe then responded: “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented"

She continued: “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Khloe's attendance at the California awards show was her first public appearance since it was revealed that Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old daughter True, allegedly fathered a child with another woman.

Maralee Nichols accused Thompson of insisting that she should get an abortion after she became pregnant with his child.

The Texas [ersonal trainer also claimed he offered her $75,000 in hush money, to keep quiet about it.

Tristan allegedly impregnanted Maralee, while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.