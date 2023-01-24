Doja Cat's head-to-toe Swarovski fashion week look took FIVE hours to create
24 January 2023, 10:57
The quirky look contained 30,000 crystals for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.
Doja Cat turned heads at Paris Fashion Week after she wore a head-to-toe red crystal look for the Schiaparelli show.
She wore red body paint alongside a red satin corset, beaded skirt and matching knee-high boots to the show on Monday morning (January 23).
The 27-year-old rapper has now revealed that the look took five hours to complete, which included a whopping 30,000 Swarovski crystals.
Doja Cat roasted over wild face paint at Paris Fashion Week
The 'Woman' rapper also added a long shawl and large red earrings to the look, and spent five hours getting ready for the occasion.
Makeup Artist Pat McGrath told Vogue about the look and said: "Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure."
"Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring."
Doja Cat claps back at people commenting on her weight loss
Doja Cat’s #ParisFashionWeek look took 4 hours to create and involved covering her in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, Pat McGrath reveals. pic.twitter.com/06WQTlzpsr— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2023
Doja's look sparked a lot of reaction online, with one person calling the look "iconic", and another tweeting, "one thing doja is gonna do is show up with a look."
"I love it how she's always extra", another fan wrote about Doja's iconic look in Paris.
The rapper has turned heads before in memorable fashion show looks - including painting herself in gold and playing around with makeup.