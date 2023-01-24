Doja Cat's head-to-toe Swarovski fashion week look took FIVE hours to create

The quirky look contained 30,000 crystals for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja Cat turned heads at Paris Fashion Week after she wore a head-to-toe red crystal look for the Schiaparelli show.

She wore red body paint alongside a red satin corset, beaded skirt and matching knee-high boots to the show on Monday morning (January 23).

The 27-year-old rapper has now revealed that the look took five hours to complete, which included a whopping 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

Doja Cat mesmerised fans after showing up in an all-red look. Picture: Getty

The 'Woman' rapper also added a long shawl and large red earrings to the look, and spent five hours getting ready for the occasion.

Makeup Artist Pat McGrath told Vogue about the look and said: "Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure."

"Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring."

Doja's look sparked a lot of reaction online, with one person calling the look "iconic", and another tweeting, "one thing doja is gonna do is show up with a look."

"I love it how she's always extra", another fan wrote about Doja's iconic look in Paris.

The rapper has turned heads before in memorable fashion show looks - including painting herself in gold and playing around with makeup.