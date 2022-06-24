Doja Cat claps back at people commenting on her weight loss

The singer took to Instagram live to address the concerns

Doja Cat hit back at people commenting on her weight loss in a new Instagram live.

The 26-year-old rapper is currently recovering from tonsil surgery and was forced to cancel her 2022 tour dates and festival appearances back in May.

Doja Cat claps back at fans after their weight loss concerns. Picture: Instagram @dojacat

She was due to tour with The Weeknd, opening for him on his After Hours tour.

Doja Cat is currently undergoing voice rest after her surgery, so took to Instagram live to speak to fans over voice software on her computer.

Speaking through the software, she said that it isn't "your [the fans] place to speak".

She also says that it is her "choice to eat more health and workout".

Doja responded to the fans concerns by saying that she is "sick and tired of y'all talking about my body."

The Woman rapper showed off her new icy-white and pink hair in the live, and wore a cowboy hat during the video.

Doja Cat addresses weight loss allegations on Instagram live. Picture: Instagram @dojacat

During the Instagram live, fans were quick to defend her, saying she should "do whatever feels right."

Another commented that "people need to stop body shaming" and said that "the queen has spoken".

