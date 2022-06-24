Doja Cat claps back at people commenting on her weight loss

24 June 2022, 14:51 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 14:57

The singer took to Instagram live to address the concerns

Doja Cat hit back at people commenting on her weight loss in a new Instagram live.

The 26-year-old rapper is currently recovering from tonsil surgery and was forced to cancel her 2022 tour dates and festival appearances back in May.

Doja Cat claps back at fans after their weight loss concerns
Doja Cat claps back at fans after their weight loss concerns. Picture: Instagram @dojacat

22 facts you need to know about 'Streets' rapper Doja Cat

She was due to tour with The Weeknd, opening for him on his After Hours tour.

Doja Cat is currently undergoing voice rest after her surgery, so took to Instagram live to speak to fans over voice software on her computer.

Speaking through the software, she said that it isn't "your [the fans] place to speak".

She also says that it is her "choice to eat more health and workout".

Doja responded to the fans concerns by saying that she is "sick and tired of y'all talking about my body."

The Woman rapper showed off her new icy-white and pink hair in the live, and wore a cowboy hat during the video.

Doja Cat addresses weight loss allegations on Instagram live
Doja Cat addresses weight loss allegations on Instagram live. Picture: Instagram @dojacat

During the Instagram live, fans were quick to defend her, saying she should "do whatever feels right."

Another commented that "people need to stop body shaming" and said that "the queen has spoken".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown "Till The Wheels Fall Off" lyrics meaning revealed

Chris Brown 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' lyrics meaning explained

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be going from strength to strength

Travis Scott posts and deletes NSFW photo of Kylie Jenner amid reconciliation rumours

Kylie Jenner

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul: Date, Location, Tickets

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight: everything we know about the boxing match so far
Lil Tjay is recovering in hospital

Lil Tjay shooting incident: everything we know so far

Trending

Blac Chyna takes swipe at The Kardashians amid 'revenge porn' lawsuit

Blac Chyna 'throws shade' at the Kardashians amid Rob revenge porn lawsuit
Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

The Love Island girls

Love Island will be returning for TWO seasons next year

ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner dating history: from A$AP Rocky to Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years

The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's shock split

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music