Blac Chyna roasted for new 'mushroom undercut' hairstyle

Blac Chyna gets tattoos removed

The model and reality star recently unveiled a brand new haircut, which she referred to as a 'mushroom undercut'.

Blac Chyna has continued her transformation journey by ditching her usual long hair, and has debuted a choppy pixie cut with shaved sides.

The model, who now goes by her given name Angela White, took to Instagram to show off her new locks.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the new look, which is part of her recent transformation that saw her erasing her tattoos and removing filler.

Blac Chyna has been embracing a more natural look. Picture: Getty

"New cut baby," Chyna wrote on her Instagram story to reveal the new 'do.

She later posted to her feed with her pixie cut, and quipped "I'm obsessed with my short hair cuts so I wanna try all the different styles. What do y'all think? Would you try this style?"

Fans were quick to share their opinion on her haircut, with many praising Chyna for her physical transformation.

Chyna then showed off the finished look. Picture: Instagram

"You legit can wear anything. It’s like you can’t miss…" one fan wrote as another commented: "This is dope."

However others were less positive about Chyna's edgy new style with one fan commenting: "I see what you were going for but that stylist kinda ruined the vision you had. Lucky you so damn pretty and can rock anything."

Another quipped: "ima have to pass on this one," after Chyna cut her hair into a dramatic new style.

Blac Chyna showed the process of her new do. Picture: Instagram

This is just the latest stop on Blac Chyna's transformation journey, after she previously removed a 'demonic' tattoo and underwent a breast reduction.

She also had silicone fillers removed from her butt as part of her "life changing journey."