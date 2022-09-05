Blac Chyna reportedly made $240 million on OnlyFans last year

The television personality and mother-of two is reportedly the top earning creator on the NSFW platform.

Blac Chyna has reportedly made $240 million in past year from exclusive content website OnlyFans in 2021 alone, according to research publisher Statistica.

Chyna, who launched her account in April 2020, raked in $20 million a month in 2021, and charges a monthly subscription rate of $19.99.

However, TMZ reported earlier this year during her unsuccessful court battle against the Kardashian family that her income from OnlyFans was $2 million.

Blac Chyna 'throws shade' at the Kardashians amid Rob revenge porn lawsuit

Blac Chyna pictured recently. Picture: Getty Images

Blac Chyna is a mum-of-two, sharing son King Cairo with rapper Tyga and daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

In a 2020 interview with Baller Alert, Chyna explained her motivations for starting the account.

“I’m on OnlyFans so I can support the music because that stuff is not cheap at all."

Tyga and Rob Kardashian clap back at Blac Chyna after she claims they pay 'no child support'

She also said: "I’m using all these different hustles to support that and my kids. That’s the ultimate goal: to keep up their living of how they’re living now. I don’t want to be that parent where they have this now; then, when they get older, they don’t have it."

"I’m a single Black female supporting my kids. I don’t get any child support", Chyna revealed.

In the report, actress Bella Thorne was the second-highest earner, and rapper Cardi B was the third.

Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream recently started pre-school. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Blac and Rob shared a sweet snap of their daughter True, 5, on her first day of Kindergarten.

The pair co-parent their child despite being split.

Earlier this year, the defamation trial of Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians wrapped up and she was awarded no damages after it was found that the family did not defame her.