BRITs nominations: Full list of nominees & when it's on

Dave's winner after accepting speech the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime at the 2022 BRIT Awards

By Anna Suffolk

When are the 2024 BRIT Awards and who is nominated? From Dave to RAYE to Central Cee, here are all the nominations.

The nominations for the UK's biggest music award ceremony, the 2024 BRIT Awards, have been announced today.

RAYE tops the nominations with a whopping seven, including the prestigious categories of Album and Artist of the Year, with the likes of Dave, Central Cee and J Hus being nominated for numerous gongs.

So, who has been nominated in the 2024 BRIT Awards and when is the ceremony? Here's everything you need to know.

