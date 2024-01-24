BRITs nominations: Full list of nominees & when it’s on

24 January 2024, 16:29 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 16:57

Dave's winner after accepting speech the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime at the 2022 BRIT Awards

By Anna Suffolk

When are the 2024 BRIT Awards and who is nominated? From Dave to RAYE to Central Cee, here are all the nominations.

The nominations for the UK's biggest music award ceremony, the 2024 BRIT Awards, have been announced today.

RAYE tops the nominations with a whopping seven, including the prestigious categories of Album and Artist of the Year, with the likes of Dave, Central Cee and J Hus being nominated for numerous gongs.

So, who has been nominated in the 2024 BRIT Awards and when is the ceremony? Here's everything you need to know.

Dave performs at The BRIT Awards 2022.
Dave performs at The BRIT Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

  1. When are the 2024 BRIT Awards?

    The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 2nd March - once again back in a primetime Saturday night slot - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.

    RAYE has broken the record for the most amount of nominations in one year thanks to the release of her debut album My 21st Century Blues.

    The BRIT Awards will be taking place in March 2024.
    The BRIT Awards will be taking place in March 2024. Picture: Getty

  2. Who has been nominated at the 2024 BRIT Awards?

    The 2024 BRIT Award nominations have been announced, and RAYE scoops up the most nominations with seven, including two in Song of the Year.

    RAYE has the highest amount of nominations.
    RAYE has the highest amount of nominations. Picture: BRITs

  3. MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    • Blur The Ballad of Darren Parlophone/Warner Music
    • J Hus Beautiful And Brutal Yard Black Butter/Sony Music
    • Little Simz NO THANK YOU Forever Living Originals/AWAL/Sony Music
    • RAYE My 21st Century Blues Human Re Sources/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • Young Fathers Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune
    J Hus is nominated for 4 awards.
    J Hus is nominated for 4 awards. Picture: Getty

  4. GROUP OF THE YEAR

    • Blur Parlophone/Warner Music
    • Chase & Status EMI/Universal Music UK
    • Headie One & K-Trap One Records & Thousand8/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • Jungle Caiola/AWAL/Sony Music
    • Young Fathers Ninja Tune
    Headie One and K-Trap are nominated for best group.
    Headie One and K-Trap are nominated for best group. Picture: Getty

  5. BEST NEW ARTIST

    • Mahalia Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music
    • Olivia Dean EMI/Universal Music UK
    • PinkPantheress Warner Records/Warner Music
    • RAYE Human Re Sources/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • Yussef Dayes Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music
    PinkPantheress is nominated for best new artist.
    PinkPantheress is nominated for best new artist. Picture: Getty

  6. SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD

    • Ed Sheeran Eyes Closed Asylum/Atlantic Records/Warner Music
    • J Hus Ft Drake Who Told You Sony Music/Universal Music
    • Kenya Grace Strangers Warner Music
    • Lewis Capaldi Wish You The Best EMI/Universal Music
    • PinkPantheress Boy’s a liar Warner Records/Warner Music
    • RAYE ft 070 Shake Escapism. Human Re Sources
    • Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry Dancing Is Healing Sony Music
    • Stormzy Ft Debbie Firebabe #Merky Records/0207 Records/Universal Music UK
    Stormzy and Debbie.
    Stormzy and Debbie. Picture: Getty
    • Switch Disco & Ella Henderson REACT Sony Music
    • Venbee & Goddard Messy In Heaven Sony Music
    • Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding Miracle Sony Music/Universal Music UK
    • cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe Prada Sony Music
    • Central Cee Let Go Central Cee
    • Dave & Central Cee Sprinter Neighbourhood/Live Yours
    • Dua Lipa Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Atlantic Records/Warner Music

  7. INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    • Asake YBNL Nation/Pri.me
    • Burna Boy Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
    • Caroline Polachek Perpetual Novice/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • CMAT CMATBABY/AWAL/Sony Music
    • Kylie Minogue BMG Records
    • Lana Del Rey Polydor/Universal Music UK
    • Miley Cyrus Columbia/Sony Music
    • Olivia Rodrigo Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group
    • SZA RCA/Sony Music
    • Taylor Swift EMI/Republic/Universal Music Group
    SZA has been nominated for International Artist of the Year.
    SZA has been nominated for International Artist of the Year. Picture: Getty Images

  8. INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

    • blink-182 Columbia/Sony Music
    • boygenius Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music Group
    • Foo Fighters Columbia/Sony Music
    • Gabriels Parlophone/Warner Music
    • Paramore Atlantic/Warner Music
    Boygenius have been nominated for International Group.
    Boygenius have been nominated for International Group. Picture: Getty

  9. INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

    • Billie Eilish What Was I Made For Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor/Universal Music Group
    • David Kushner Daylight Miserable Music/Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group
    • Doja Cat Paint The Town Red Sony Music
    • Jazzy Giving Me CHAOS / Polydor / Universal Music Group UK
    • Libianca People Sony Music
    • Meghan Trainor Made You Look Sony Music
    • Miley Cyrus Flowers Sony Music
    • Noah Kahan Stick Season Mercury Records/Republic Records/Island UK/ Universal Music Group
    • Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz Miss You Atlantic Records / Warner Music
    • Olivia Rodrigo vampire Polydor/Geffen/Universal Music Group
    • Peggy Gou (It Goes Like) Nanana XL Recordings
    • Rema Calm Down Mavin Records/Jonzing World/Virgin Music Group/ Universal Music Group
    • SZA Kill Bill Sony Music
    • Tate McRae greedy Sony Music
    • Tyla Water Sony Music
    Rema has been nominated in the International Artist category.
    Rema has been nominated in the International Artist category. Picture: Getty

  10. HIP HOP/ GRIME / RAP ACT

    • CASISDEAD XL Recordings
    • Central Cee Columbia/Sony Music
    • Dave Neighbourhood/Universal Music UK
    • J Hus Black Butter/Sony Music
    • Little Simz Forever Living Originals/AWAL/Sony Music
    Both Dave and Central Cee have been nominated in this category.
    Both Dave and Central Cee have been nominated in this category. Picture: Client

  11. R&B ACT - Promoted by Capital XTRA

    • Cleo Sol Forever Living Originals
    • Jorja Smith FAMM/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • Mahalia Atlantic/Warner Music
    • RAYE Human Re Sources/The Orchard/Sony Music
    • Sault Forever Living Originals
    Mahalia has been nominated for best R&B, after pleading for the BRITs to separate the categories of Hip Hop and R&B
    Mahalia has been nominated for best R&B, after pleading for the BRITs to separate the categories of Hip Hop and R&B. Picture: Client

  12. DANCE ACT

    • Barry Can’t Swim Ninja Tune
    • Becky Hill Polydor/Universal Music UK
    • Calvin Harris Columbia/Sony Music
    • Fred again.. Atlantic/Warner
    • Romy Young Recordings/XL Beggars
    Romy has been nominated for best Dance act.
    Romy has been nominated for best Dance act. Picture: Getty

  13. POP ACT

    • Calvin Harris Columbia/Sony Music
    • Charli XCX Atlantic/Warner Music
    • Dua Lipa Warner Records/Warner Music
    • Olivia Dean EMI / Universal Music UK
    • RAYE Human Re Sources/The Orchard/Sony Music
    Olivia Dean has received a string of nominations.
    Olivia Dean has received a string of nominations. Picture: Getty

  14. ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

    • Blur Parlophone/Warner Music
    • Bring Me The Horizon RCA/Sony Music
    • The Rolling Stones Polydor/Universal Music UK
    • Young Fathers Ninja Tune
    • Yussef Dayes Brownswood Records/ADA/Warner Music
    Young Fathers.
    Young Fathers. Picture: Getty

