BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List
11 February 2023, 22:42
Here's who scooped up the awards at the 2023 BRIT Awards!
The 2023 BRIT Awards are in full swing, as some of the UK and the world's biggest music talents have taken to the O2 Arena in London.
Artists including Beyoncé, Aitch and Stormzy scooped up numerous nominations, here's all the winning moments from tonight's ceremony.
See the full list of nominees and winners below:
Best New Artist:
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg - WINNER
Artist of the Year:
- Central Cee
- Fred Again..
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles - WINNER
- Stormzy
Group of the Year:
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg - WINNER
International Group of the Year:
- BLACKPINK
- Drake and 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines D.C - WINNER
- Gabriels
Best Pop / R&B Act:
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles - WINNER
- Sam Smith
Best Rock / Alternative Act:
- The 1975 - WINNER
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best Dance Act:
- Becky Hill - WINNER
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again..
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act:
- Aitch - WINNER
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
International Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé - WINNER
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year:
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul - WINNER
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- GAYLE - abcdefu
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where are you now?
- One Republic - I Ain't Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mastercard Album of the Year:
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was - WINNER
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Make Me Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy