BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List

11 February 2023, 22:42

BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List
BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List. Picture: Getty Images / BRITs

Here's who scooped up the awards at the 2023 BRIT Awards!

The 2023 BRIT Awards are in full swing, as some of the UK and the world's biggest music talents have taken to the O2 Arena in London.

Artists including Beyoncé, Aitch and Stormzy scooped up numerous nominations, here's all the winning moments from tonight's ceremony.

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

Beyoncé won the award for best International Artist.
Beyoncé won the award for best International Artist. Picture: Getty

Best New Artist:

  • Kojey Radical
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg - WINNER

Artist of the Year:

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again..
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles - WINNER
  • Stormzy

Group of the Year:

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg - WINNER

International Group of the Year:

  • BLACKPINK
  • Drake and 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines D.C - WINNER
  • Gabriels
Harry Styles at the BRITs
Harry Styles at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Getty

Best Pop / R&B Act:

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles - WINNER
  • Sam Smith

Best Rock / Alternative Act:

  • The 1975 - WINNER
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Best Dance Act:

  • Becky Hill - WINNER
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again..

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act:

  • Aitch - WINNER
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy

International Artist of the Year:

  • Beyoncé - WINNER
  • Burna Boy
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift
Aitch won the award for Best Hip Hop/ Rap/ Grime artist.
Aitch won the award for Best Hip Hop/ Rap/ Grime artist. Picture: Getty

International Song of the Year:

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul - WINNER
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
  • Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno
  • GAYLE - abcdefu
  • Jack Harlow - First Class
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where are you now?
  • One Republic - I Ain't Worried
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mastercard Album of the Year:

  • The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER
  • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
  • Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3

Song of the Year

  • Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
  • Cat Burns - Go
  • Dave - Starlight
  • Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
  • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
  • George Ezra - Green Green Grass
  • Harry Styles - As It Was - WINNER
  • Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
  • LF System - Make Me Feel
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

BRIT Awards 2023: Stormzy wows with performance of 'Hide and Seek'

BRIT Awards 2023: Stormzy wows with performance of 'Hide and Seek'

2023 BRIT Awards: Aitch Wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

2023 BRIT Awards: Aitch Wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Ice Spice's high school photo goes viral after 'unrecognisable' transformation

Ice Spice's high school photo goes viral after 'unrecognisable' transformation

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Nicki Minaj fans react as she's named the greatest female rapper of all time

Nicki Minaj fans react as she's named the greatest female rapper of all time

Nicki Minaj

Michael Jackson's estate are reportedly selling his music catalog for $900 million

Michael Jackson's estate are reportedly selling his music catalog for $900 million

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire and everyone is saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire and everyone is saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection