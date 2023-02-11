BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List

BRIT Awards 2023: Full Winner's List. Picture: Getty Images / BRITs

Here's who scooped up the awards at the 2023 BRIT Awards!

The 2023 BRIT Awards are in full swing, as some of the UK and the world's biggest music talents have taken to the O2 Arena in London.

Artists including Beyoncé, Aitch and Stormzy scooped up numerous nominations, here's all the winning moments from tonight's ceremony.

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

Beyoncé won the award for best International Artist. Picture: Getty

Best New Artist:

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg - WINNER

Artist of the Year:

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles - WINNER

Stormzy

Group of the Year:

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg - WINNER

International Group of the Year:

BLACKPINK

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C - WINNER

Gabriels

Harry Styles at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Getty

Best Pop / R&B Act:

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles - WINNER

Sam Smith

Best Rock / Alternative Act:

The 1975 - WINNER

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act:

Becky Hill - WINNER

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Act:

Aitch - WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

International Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé - WINNER

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Aitch won the award for Best Hip Hop/ Rap/ Grime artist. Picture: Getty

International Song of the Year:

Beyoncé - Break My Soul - WINNER

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto - We Don't Talk About Bruno

GAYLE - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where are you now?

One Republic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mastercard Album of the Year:

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3

Song of the Year