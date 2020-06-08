Terry Crews slammed over controversial "black supremacy" comments

8 June 2020, 13:35

Terry Crews is facing intense backlash for his comments on "black supremacy".
Terry Crews is facing intense backlash for his comments on "black supremacy". Picture: Getty

The actor has faced intense criticism after he tweeted about "black supremacy" in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Terry Crews is facing major backlash after posting a tweet mentioning "black supremacy" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

Stormzy joins Black Lives Matter protests in London

The 51-year-old actor sparked controversy online after tweeting, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," wrote Crews in his controversial tweet.
"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," wrote Crews in his controversial tweet. Picture: Twitter

Crews defended himself after actor Tyler James Williams, who starred alongside Crews in the show Everybody Hates Chris, combatted his comments by saying, "No one is calling 4 black supremacy".

"We’re just vigorously vetting our “allies” because time & time again they have failed us in the past," he tweeted.

Black Lives Matter UK: How can I donate?

"Our people are tired of white people who put on a good face a claim they “arnt racist” while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system. We’re not trying to do this alone. We KNOW we can’t. But we refuse to have allies who won’t go the distance."

"I’m not trying to call you out. You know it’s all love always. But we’re rightfully angry right now and fed up with anyone not with our cause wholeheartedly. I don’t want to see that energy pointed your way or diverted from the cause," Williams added.

Terry Crews has come under fire for his tweets about "black supremacy".
Terry Crews has come under fire for his tweets about "black supremacy". Picture: Getty

In response, Terry stood by his previous comments, tweeting, "I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

In later tweets, Crews argued that there are "gatekeepers of Blackness" who "decide who’s Black and who’s not."

He added, "Any Black person who calls me a c**n or an Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremacist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not."

Crews continued to defend his comments after facing backlash.
Crews continued to defend his comments after facing backlash. Picture: Twitter

Other celebrities criticised Terry's comments, including actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who labelled him a ‘clown’ with a meme reading, "Did you get the nose? Did you get the horn? Is your car any smaller?"

She added in another tweet, "proof that when you don’t have something constructive to add to the conversation, you really should just," alongside a meme reading "shut the f**k up".

