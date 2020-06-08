When did BLM start? Important facts about the Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter: Important questions and facts revealed. Picture: PA

What year did BLM start? Who are the founders? And where did it start? Important questions and brief history about the Black Lives Matter movement from 2013 until now.

Black Lives Matter protests are taking place all over the world following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.

And as the BLM movement continues to be an incredibly important discussion and conversation in households, on social media and on the news, many are surprised to learn that BLM didn’t begin with the Minneapolis tragedy.

So when did Black Lives Matter Start? Who are the BLM founders? And where is the BLM foundation? Here are a few questions answered surrounding the movement.

Black Lives Matter started in 2013 by three founders. Picture: PA

When did Black Lives Matter start?

The BLM movement started on July 13, 2013 - six years ago. The powerful cause began following George Zimmerman’s Not Guilty verdict for the shooting death of young Trayvon Martin.

The movement originally began with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

BLM protests have taken place across the globe following George Floyd's death. Picture: PA

Who founded the Black Lives Matter movement?

Three black community organisers came together to begin the movement in 2013. Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tomato.

Alicia is an organiser, writer, public speaker and freedom activist, Patrisse is an artist, organiser and freedom fighter as well as a best selling author, and Opal is a writer, strategist and community organiser.

Where is Black Lives Matter based?

Founded in America originally, the movement is now something that can accessed from around the globe as the George Floyd protests demonstrate.