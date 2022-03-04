BET Murder Inc documentary: Air date, plot, trailer & more

BET Murder Inc documentary: Air date, plot, cast, trailer & more. Picture: Getty

The five-part television series will see its debut on BET this summer

BET have announced plans to release a new unscripted documentary series about Murder Inc. Records; the label that birthed the careers of Ashanti, Ja Rule and Charli Baltimore.

The rumoured five-part documentary will explore the untold tale of the rise, fall, and redemption of the notorious hip-hop label, which launched in 1999, and its iconic founder and CEO, Irving 'Irv Gotti' Lorenzo.

Irv Gotti, Ashanti and Ja Rule at Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party. Picture: Getty

Each episode will use never-before-seen footage as well as a soundtrack of chart-topping tunes that helped create the musical era, that will take audiences through the label's roots to modern day.

"My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay-Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few" says Irv Gotti, the founder and CEO of Murder Inc Records.

Ja Rule, Ashanti and Irv Gotti during 40/40 Club Celebrates One Year Anniversary at 40/40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. Picture: Getty

"Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD".

With it now airing until Summer, here's everything we know so far!

Ashanti and Ja Rule perform at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

When will the documentary air?

According to reports, the documentary will drop in Summer. Filming the documentary will reportedly start taking place next month. It's yet to be confirmed if the original artists from the label will speak in the documentary.

Irv Gotti attends the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" and "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" special event at The Paley Center for Media on August 19, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

What will the plot be about?

According to Tiffany Lea Williams, the Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming, the documentary will be focused on how they rose to the top of the music industry whilst also discussing their fall.

"Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories. We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever" she added.

BET have previously aired docuseries on other iconic hip-hop dynasties, including No Limit, Ruff Ryders, and Uptown Records.

Is there a trailer?

As of right now, there is no trailer out but keep your eyes peeled for when one drops this Spring!