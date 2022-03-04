BET Murder Inc documentary: Air date, plot, trailer & more
The five-part television series will see its debut on BET this summer
BET have announced plans to release a new unscripted documentary series about Murder Inc. Records; the label that birthed the careers of Ashanti, Ja Rule and Charli Baltimore.
The rumoured five-part documentary will explore the untold tale of the rise, fall, and redemption of the notorious hip-hop label, which launched in 1999, and its iconic founder and CEO, Irving 'Irv Gotti' Lorenzo.
Each episode will use never-before-seen footage as well as a soundtrack of chart-topping tunes that helped create the musical era, that will take audiences through the label's roots to modern day.
"My life and Murder Inc. has been filled with many highs and lows. I got to work with my brothers and a lot of great people; from Jay-Z, DMX, Fat Joe, Mary J Blige, to name a few" says Irv Gotti, the founder and CEO of Murder Inc Records.
"Also, I got to start my record label, Murder Inc. Records, with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. So, with this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD".
With it now airing until Summer, here's everything we know so far!
When will the documentary air?
According to reports, the documentary will drop in Summer. Filming the documentary will reportedly start taking place next month. It's yet to be confirmed if the original artists from the label will speak in the documentary.
What will the plot be about?
According to Tiffany Lea Williams, the Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming, the documentary will be focused on how they rose to the top of the music industry whilst also discussing their fall.
"Music is in our DNA. We thank our long-standing partner Irv Gotti, and the many talented artists at the iconic label for trusting our brand to tell their personal and inspiring stories. We look forward to bringing viewers a compelling music documentary series that reveals how this label consequently changed the music industry forever" she added.
BET have previously aired docuseries on other iconic hip-hop dynasties, including No Limit, Ruff Ryders, and Uptown Records.
Is there a trailer?
As of right now, there is no trailer out but keep your eyes peeled for when one drops this Spring!