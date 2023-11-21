Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

Why is A$AP Rocky going to court? Will he go to jail? Here's the rundown about the rapper's trial.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been ordered to face trial on charges that he fired a gun at a friend in Hollywood, California in 2021.

The rapper and father-of-two with R&B superstar Rihanna, has been ruled to face trial by a judge, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

So, why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to prison? Here's everything you need to know and all the updates surrounding his legal case.

ASAP Rocky appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week. Picture: Getty