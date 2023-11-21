Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

21 November 2023, 11:26

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

Why is A$AP Rocky going to court? Will he go to jail? Here's the rundown about the rapper's trial.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been ordered to face trial on charges that he fired a gun at a friend in Hollywood, California in 2021.

The rapper and father-of-two with R&B superstar Rihanna, has been ruled to face trial by a judge, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

So, why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to prison? Here's everything you need to know and all the updates surrounding his legal case.

ASAP Rocky appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.
ASAP Rocky appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week. Picture: Getty

  1. Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial?

    ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is facing trial over charges that he fired a gun at a former friend. He is facing the charges of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

    He has pleaded not guilty, however the court judge ML Villar has said that there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go on trial.

    The judge revealed that the "the totality of the video and testimony" shows that the case can go to trial.

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together.
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children together. Picture: Getty

  2. Will A$AP Rocky go to jail?

    If found guilty of the charges, A$AP Rocky faces up to nine years in jail.

    A$AP Rocky was arrested in April 2022 for allegedly firing a gun that grazed Terell Ephron, a former A$AP Mob member.

    The rapper will be called to court on January 8, 2024 before the case proceeds to trial.

    A$AP Rocky faces up to nine years in jail.
    A$AP Rocky faces up to nine years in jail. Picture: Getty

