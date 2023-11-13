A$AP Rocky Criminal Case Explained: What Legal Trouble is he in?

ASAP Rocky shares BTS of his and Rihanna’s music video shoot in promo clip

Why has A$AP Rocky gone to court? What are his gun charges? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper A$AP Rocky is currently facing criminal gun charges following a shooting which occurred in November 2021.

The rapper is now facing a criminal trial hearing after the 35-year-old rapper pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm last year.

ASAP Rocky was arrested on April 20, 2022 and was released on bail the same day, and is now testifying in court over gun charges.

ASAP Rocky is facing a court case. Picture: Getty