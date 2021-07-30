ArrDee 'Jiggy (Whiz)' lyrics meaning explained

ArrDee 'Jiggy (Whiz)' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: YouTube

The Brighton rapper continues his winning streak with his bouncy new single.

ArrDee is back with a popping new single 'Jiggy (Whiz)', following the success of its predecessors 'Oliver Twist' and 'Body (Remix)'.

The Brighton rapper is taking over this year with his catchy tunes, his latest serving as a party-fuelled banger with a matching dance move.

Take a look at the real meaning behind the lyrics to 'Jiggy (Whiz)' below.

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly - Not one to tone things down, party animal ArrDee drinks his spirits directly from the bottle.

I'm a star player likе Messi - ArrDee compares himself to Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is widely considered as one of the greatest of all time.

Having it large like Kevin and Perry - Here, ArrDee is referencing the 2000 coming of age comedy Kevin & Perry Go Large, starring Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke. The film, which sees the pair star as two teenagers dying to go to Ibiza on their summer holidays, has gained a cult following over the years.

I put my phone on aeroplane mode 'cause my main h*e been moving psycho - ArrDee has made it impossible for his love interest to contact him while he's out enjoying himself at the function.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Jiggy (Whiz)' by ArrDee below.

[Intro]

Mm-hm

ZEL, this s**t crazy

Come get lit with Dizzy

Aye, aye



[Hook]

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Jiggy)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (With me)

I drink so much it's silly

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Roll to the AP and get busy

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Lit)

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Aye)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (Come through)

I drink so much it's silly

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Roll to the AP and get busy

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Stay lit)



[Verse 1]

When I party mandеm know I get messy

I'm a star player likе Messi (Mm-hm)

I'm in the party with 10 Jeze's

Can't roll yard much, getting stressy

Having it large like Kevin and Perry

Spun the track off DJ

She running back, she likes the relay (Aye)

She kinda tapped but sweetie, she's strange

But I like that so girl, it's ok (It's ok)

Just be yourself, love

Don't pree my health 'cause I've been needing help (Why?)

I've seen demon things I can't tell

Oh well, I get my party on with a barbie

Oh, where's ArrDee gone?

In the bathroom and they know why

[Hook]

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Jiggy)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (Come with me)

I drink so much it's silly

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Roll to the AP and get busy

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Stay lit)

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Jiggy)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (Come through)

I drink so much it's silly

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Roll to the AP and get busy

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Stay lit)



[Verse 2]

Come get lit with me

Come get lit with Dizzy (With who?)

Come get lit with Disney

She loves me, she thinks I'm the shizznie (Ah, yeah)

She's ugly, I'm still back to hit this

Bro told me I'm out of control (Shut up)

I say 'shut up my brudda, come roll' (Control)

I put my phone on aeroplane mode (Why?)

'cause my main h*e been moving psycho (Mm)

And I can't lie, that's s**t my fault (Mm)

'cause that my type and that's vital

I like 'em mad, I like 'em twisted, I like 'em bad, I like them b**ches

When it's demon time, I get litty



[Hook]

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Ah)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (With me)

I drink so much it's silly

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Roll to the AP and get busy (Busy)

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Let's go)

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy (Jiggy)

I bring all the gyal dem with me (With me)

I drink so much it's silly (Silly)

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly (Spilly)

Roll to the AP and get busy

On the back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy (Stay lit)



[Outro]

Party time, ArrDee could get jiggy

Bring all the gyal dem with me

Come get busy

Straight from the bottle, cups are too spilly

Come get lit with Dizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy

Come get lit with Dizzy

Come get lit with Disney

Come get lit with Dizzel

She thinks I'm the shizznie

Come get lit with Dizzy

Come get lit with-

Come get lit with-

When it's party time, ArrDee could get jiggy

I bring all the gyal dem with me

-back of the bikes he's whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

Whiz, whiz, whiz, whizzy

[Lyrics via Genius]