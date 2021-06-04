ArrDee 'Oliver Twist' lyrics meaning revealed

ArrDee 'Oliver Twist' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: YouTube

The Brighton rapper has dropped his fiery new single.

Hot off the heels of his viral feature on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' 'Body' remix, ArrDee has dropped his new single 'Oliver Twist'.

The Brighton rapper and his crew take us to their beloved hometown in the lively accompanying visuals, which also feature influencer Adeola Patronne - a nod to a lyric from his popular aforementioned verse.

Let's take a deeper look into the lyrics to 'Oliver Twist'.

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist - ArrDee is referencing a famous quote from the 1968 movie 'Oliver!', where Oliver Twist, the movie's eponymous character, asks a cook for more food.

'Cause I've had four pints and three shots of rum and it's half-past twelve / In the afternoon, not the morning, told him it's evening time somewhere else / In the world - ArrDee nods to the popular phrase 'It's five o'clock somewhere', which is often used to justify drinking alcohol at any hour of the day.

I've read the secret, I know the meaning - The Secret is a world-renowned self-help book by author and producer Rhonda Byrne, based on a film she produced of the same name. The book is based around the idea of the law of attraction, the belief that a person's thoughts can directly impact their life. Here, ArrDee could be suggesting that he's read the book and put it into practice - and is reaping the rewards.

'Cause I come from the shore, but the poor part - ArrDee is a proud Brighton native, often referencing his hometown in his lyrics and featuring the popular British beach destination in his music videos. Here, he reveals he is originally from the less affluent area of the town.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Oliver Twist' by Arrdee below.

[Intro]

I just wanted some more, I wanted some more

ZEL, this s**t crazy

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist

Never before has a boy asked for more (Never)

More? I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (Wanted some more)

Hah



[Chorus]

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (More?)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Nah)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this

That's why the bottle got popped at six (And thеn?)

And I'll holla one thot by the evеning

I used to think I'm just dreaming (What for?)

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (More?)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Don't do it)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this

That's why the bottle got popped at six (Then what?)

And I'll holla one thot by the evening

I used to think I'm just dreaming



[Verse 1]

Now I'm up and my ex-girl's all in her feelings (F**k off)

It's too late, darlin', 'cause this ship is sailed away from your reaching

Ain't one for preaching

But I've come a long way from all the rules I was breaching

Some lessons, there ain't no teaching (Nah)

Gotta do it and learn for yourself, I never did want no help

Biggz just told me he's worrying 'bout my health (My health)

'Cause I've had four pints and three shots of rum and it's half-past twelve (Don't watch that)

In the afternoon, not the morning, told him it's evening time somewhere else

In the world (Somewhere, bruv)

Plus, how you think I've made it so lit? (Huh)

I mean, besides the fact I'm the s**t

[Chorus]

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (More?)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Don't do it)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this (Sure)

That's why the bottle got popped at six (Say what?)

And I'll holla one thot by the evening

I used to think I'm just dreaming (What for?)

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (Oliver Twist)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Don't do it)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this

That's why the bottle got popped at six (F**k that)

And I'll holla one thot by the evening

I used to think I'm just dreaming



[Verse 2]

Now dreaming's the way I be schemin'

Manifested, now I'm succeedin'

I've read the secret, I know the meaning

You want more? You don't get there pleadin', bruv

Fight for your own cause, kicking and screamin' (Trust me)

'Cause I come from the shore, but the poor part

All you see is crackheads fiendin'

Man's smokin' weed and

All the guys from dem sides comin' down OT, dealin'

I push her buttons, I pull strings

I've got her hooked and due to be reelin'

I ain't faking a thing but

You should take what I say with a pinch of salt (Trust me)

'Cause I find s**t funny

But that's 'cause you laugh in times of no hope

That's how I learned to cope

[Chorus]

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (More?)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Don't do it bruv)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this (Sure)

That's why the bottle got popped at six (Then what?)

And I'll holla one thot by the evening (Ayy, ayy, ayy)

I used to think I'm just dreaming (Ayy)

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (Oliver Twist)

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s (Don't do it)

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this

That's why the bottle got popped at six (F**k that)

And I'll holla one thot by the evening

I used to think I'm just dreaming

I just wanted some more, Oliver Twist (More?)



[Outro]

Think I didn't take risks to get to this 'sitch? Don't take the p**s

I've been scummy, I admit, I did what I did, but I deserve this

That's why the bottle got popped at when?

That's why the bottle got, ah, ah, ah, ah

I just wanted some, Oliver Twist