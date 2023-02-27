Adele and Rich Paul 'engaged and set to wed this summer'

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged!

Singer Adele has reportedly been proposed to by boyfriend Rich Paul, and are set to wed in Summer 2023!

The 34-year-old and 41-year-old sports agent have been dating for over two years, and live together in Los Angeles.

Fuelling the reports was inside scoop from gossip page Deux Moi, who says that the claims had come from a 'very reliable source'.

Adele and Rich Paul have been loved up since going public in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

As well as the reports from the page, the singer was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger at her latest Weekends with Adele live show over the weekend.

The 'Hello' singer has been wearing the ring for over a year, and debuted the sparkler at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The source claims that the pair are planning a summer wedding, a year after moving in to a $58 million dollar property in Beverley Hills.

Adele at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Adele and Rich were last spotted at the Super Bowl halftime show - where they watched Rihanna in her comeback performance.

Prior to this, they attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together and posed for sweet snaps at the ceremony.

The singer shares son Angelo, 9, with ex Simon Konecki, and amicably co-parents with him.